Real Housewives Legend Posts Rant ‘Throwing Down’ at the Airport

Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel posted an unhinged rant threatening to “throw down” with people at an airport after suffering a minor inconvenience. In a video on X captioned “Airport Drama,” the reality star grumbled about people attempting to cut in front of her while standing in line, and said she was feeling hostile. “You know what my favorite thing is at the airport? When you have to lean down to get something and there’s like, a big line, and you are like four inches behind that person, and then a person behind you decides to just plow past you just to get one spot ahead of you.” Frankel said she challenged the woman who moved past her, adding, “People are hostile at the airport, and once in a while you’re like ‘yeah, it’s that kinda morning, I’ll throw down.’ I look up at her and I say, ‘I will throw down.’” She then continued to rant about people “body-checking” her at airport security. “Yeah, people are a little hostile,” she concluded. “Myself included.”