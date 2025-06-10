The ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ won’t be returning to Atlanta anytime soon.

Simon Guobadia, 61, split with Williams, 43, last February after 15 months of marriage. His bad luck didn’t end there. On Tuesday Us Weekly reported that Guobadia was released from ICE custody after weeks at a detention center and deported to his home country of Nigeria.

He will now have to video call into the ex-lovebird's remaining divorce hearings.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams have been in a sticky legal battle after Guobadia sued Williams for allegedly defaming him for statements about his "erectile dysfunction." Paras Griffin/Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Guobadia has been caught in a tense legal battle with Williams since their split. In November, Guobadia sued Williams for $75,000 alleging that she inflicted emotional distress, invaded his privacy, and defamed him.

According to the lawsuit, Williams maliciously posted “false and defamatory statements about Plaintiff on social media platforms, specifically implying that (Guobadia) suffers from erectile dysfunction.”

The claims have subjected Guobadia to “public ridicule.”

They’ve also gone head-to-head over their home, which Williams wants exclusive access to. The judge sided with her, allowing her to live in the house until the divorce proceedings end. The hearings have been repeatedly postponed due to Guobadia’s time in detention.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams were married for only 15 months before the pair split last year. Derek White/Derek White/Getty Images

Guobadia and Williams had a whirlwind romance and announced their engagement in May 2021 after only one month of dating, and only one month after he split from his third wife and another former Real Housweives of Atlanta cast member Falynn Guobadia. He and Williams wed in a traditional Nigerian ceremony in November 2022, followed by an American ceremony. The duo starred together in a Real Housewives spin-off series Porsha’s Family Matters.

Guobadia had never been behind bars until he was snatched by immigration officers and held for months. He was put on a plane back home this week. His friend and business partner, Tai Savet, said that the businessman left in “good spirits” even after the tough experience.

Simon Guobadia was released from ICE this week and sent back to his home country of Nigeria. Paras Griffin/Paras Griffin/FilmMagic

Guobadia started an online business selling t-shirts to protest ICE, with the merch saying “FREE SIMON” or “NO ICE THIS SUMMER.” Part of the proceeds of the t-shirt sales will be donated to custodial prison reform, according to the website.