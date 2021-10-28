‘Real Housewives’ Star Reportedly Robbed at Gunpoint in Terrifying Home Invasion
‘TRAUMATIZED’
The night before production for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was set to begin, star Dorit Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint in her Encino Hills home, according to a report from the Daily Mail. Kemsley was reportedly asleep when three men broke into her home at around 11 p.m. and threatened to kill her. The RHOBH star allegedly begged the three men for mercy, saying, “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother.” The men did not physically harm her or the children but raided her house and stole all of her jewelry and handbags, the Mail reports. Kemsley called the police when the intruders left. Her husband, PK Kemsley, was in London but is now returning to California. She is reportedly “traumatized” by the incident, and it’s unclear whether RHOBH production will begin as planned.