‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Halted Over Cast Feud: Report
The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been put “on pause” over the rift between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, according to sources cited by Page Six. The outlet reports that none of the cast have been fired, but no one has yet been offered a contract to work on Season 14 as the relatives have become “legitimately estranged.” Bravo reportedly is unsure about how to proceed, and there is no current timeline for when work on the next season will begin. Giudice and Gorga have been feuding for years, with tensions boiling over during the 13th season of RHONJ as rumors circulated about Gorga having cheated on her husband—Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga.