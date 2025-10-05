Cheat Sheet
‘Real Housewives’ Star Marries Fellow Cast Member’s Ex

TANGLED WEBS
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.04.25 8:51PM EDT 
Alexis Bellino
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino celebrated her third marriage this week, tying the knot with John Janssen on Friday in a “rustic chic” wedding in Laguna Beach, California. Prior to dating Bellino, Janssen dated fellow housewife Shannon Storms Beador, whom he later sued for $75,000 for breach of contract over money he reportedly lent her for a facelift while they were dating. The lawsuit became a point of contention between the two women when they both appeared on season 18 of the show, with Bellino returning as a friend of the show after leaving the main cast in season 8. The wedding was attended by 140 of the couple’s family and friends, including RHOC star Tamra Judge and fellow alum Jo De La Rosa. Sharing a photo from her wedding on Instagram, Bellino wrote, “I’m married!!!!!!! I love you Johnny! I’m Mrs. Janssen!!! ♥️💍” In a second post, she wrote, “My husband. My forever. Thank you, God, for bringing this man to me and my kids. He loves them as his own. And we were a package deal. I love his kids the same!!!!! We are now a family of 8,” adding the hashtag #moderndaybradybunch.

Read it at People

Ex-NFL QB Arrested After Stabbing Fight With Food Delivery Driver
ISOLATED INCIDENT
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.04.25 8:45PM EDT 
Published 10.04.25 4:19PM EDT 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Mark Sanchez attends Verizon’s “Run the Playlist Live” at Super Bowl LVIII on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon)
Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon

Mark Sanchez, Fox Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback, was stabbed in Indianapolis early Saturday morning during an alleged fight with a food delivery driver over parking, according to FOX59. Sanchez, who was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, is now reportedly in stable condition. The 38-year-old was also placed under arrest for his role in the incident, with the driver claiming that Sanchez was the aggressor. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced that Sanchez has been charged with three misdemeanor offenses: battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication. In a previous statement to CNN, the police department said the incident “involved two adult males, resulting in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds.” The attack was also categorized as “an isolated incident,” not a random act. Police received a call at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday that two people were injured in downtown Indianapolis. Sanchez was in Indiana’s capital city to commentate on Sunday’s game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders. The former quarterback played 10 seasons in the league and hosts the Fox Sports digital show Rearview. Fox Sports PR issued a statement, writing: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Read it at FOX59

Gay Comic Expresses ‘Sincere Regret’ for Saudi Arabia Show
REMORSEFUL
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.04.25 6:22PM EDT 
Jessica Kirson
Jessica Kirson Disney/ Disney

Jessica Kirson expressed “sincere regret” for participating in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Kirson admitted she was surprised to be invited to the festival and even requested “guarantee” that she could be “openly out as a lesbian on stage and perform gay material.” “I hoped that this could help LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia feel seen and valued,” she continued. “I am grateful that I was able to do precisely that—to my knowledge, I am the first openly gay comic to talk about it on stage in Saudi Arabia. I received messages from attendees sharing how much it meant to them to participate in a gay-affirming event. At the same time, I deeply regret participating under the auspices of the Saudi government.” Kirson said performing at the festival, which features comics like Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr and Louis C.K., has “weighed heavily on [her] heart.” Comedians such as David Cross and Marc Maron have spoken out against the festival. Atsuko Okatsuka, who turned down an offer to perform, posted the contract online, which barred comedians from saying anything that would “degrade” Saudi Arabia or its royal family. Maron’s critique came in the form of a joke regarding the murder of Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi, saying, “The same guy that’s gonna pay [the comedians] is the same guy that paid that guy to bonesaw Jamal Khashoggi.” Comedian Tim Dillon, who says the festival fired im after he joked about forced labor, said comics were paid huge sums of money to perform.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift on Touring New Album Soon: ‘I Am So Tired’
SWIFT BREAK
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.04.25 2:35PM EDT 
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - DECEMBER 06: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE). Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at BC Place on December 06, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Taylor Swift admitted that she has no plans to tour for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which dropped on Friday. “I’m gonna be really honest with you,” Swift told BBC Radio 1. “Like, I am so tired when I think about doing it again because I would want to do it really, really well again.” The “Cruel Summer” singer said that she “had so much fun” on the Eras tour, which raked in a staggering $2.2 billion, making it the most profitable concert tour ever. The tour, which ran from March 2023 to December 2024, with 149 shows in 51 cities, was “the most exhausting challenge ever, physically,” Swift said. “I could only do the Eras Tour when I was on the Eras Tour and that’s two years of having no other hobbies. And now I have the hobbies again,” she added. Her new album has already earned $15 million in its first day of pre-sales, according to a Deadline report. The album has a film of the same name running in AMC theaters from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, which is forecasted to earn between $29 million and $31 million in its opening weekend.

Read it at Deadline

Charlie Hunnam Reveals Shock Weight Loss for ‘Psycho’ Killer
MAJOR TRANSFORMATION
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.04.25 12:30PM EDT 
Published 10.04.25 12:26PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Charlie Hunnam attends the Monster: The Ed Gein Story NY Premiere at Paris Theater on September 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix

Charlie Hunnam, 45, shed a whopping 30 pounds to portray infamous serial killer Ed Gein, who inspired the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film Psycho. The new season of Monster has the Sons of Anarchy actor playing Gein, who went on a killing spree in the 1950s and dug up graves to make household items and clothing out of human remains. “He was a very skinny, malnourished type of guy. So I mean, first of all, basically the basic first step was losing 30 pounds so I could look like him,” Hunman said in an interview with People. He added earlier that the Wisconsin serial killer had “been abused, he was left in isolation, so he had no real social context to reflect back to him, normal behavior.” Hunnam noted that he delved into Gein’s relationship with his mother, which loosely inspired the Hitchcock horror. “[Gein’s mother] told him every day of his life that she hated him because he wasn’t born the girl, the daughter that she always wanted,” Hunnam said. Monster: The Ed Gein Story is streaming now on Netflix.

Read it at People

Oasis Member Reveals Shock Diagnosis as He Breaks From Tour
HEALTH BATTLE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.04.25 11:41AM EDT 
Published 10.04.25 11:18AM EDT 
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 31: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE, NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE) (L-R) Liam Gallagher, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, and Noel Gallagher of the band Oasis perform during their Oasis Live ’25 world tour at MetLife Stadium on August 31, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs revealed he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will have to miss upcoming shows as he receives treatment. “Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer,” he wrote Friday in a statement on Instagram. “The good news is I’m responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour.” The “Wonderwall” musician said he’ll be “missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.” A replacement for the founding member has not been announced. The legendary English rock band, which includes brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, Arthurs, Gem Archer and Andy Bell, has been on a world tour since the beginning of July this year. The “Oasis Live ’25” tour marks the band’s first reunion since 2009, which is set to rake in at least $200 million, according to industry experts. The group is scheduled to have eight shows across Asia and Australia before heading to South America. “Wishing you all the best with your treatment,” the band wrote on Instagram in a response to Arthurs’ post. “We’ll see you back on stage in South America.”

Read it at New York Post

Blake Lively Weighs In—a Little—On Taylor Swift’s New Album
❤️
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 10.03.25 10:44PM EDT 
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Getty Images

Blake Lively signaled her support for Taylor Swift’s new album amid rumors of their friendship going on ice due to the ongoing legal drama between Lively and her It Ends With Us director/co-star Justin Baldoni. The actress on Friday liked Swift’s Instagram post announcing the release of The Life of A Showgirl, her 12th studio album. Earlier this year, Baldoni’s lawyers subpoenaed Swift, alleging that she had pressured him to agree to Lively’s changes to the It Ends With Us script. A representative for Swift said after the subpoena was dropped that it had been “designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.” An insider told People then that Swift and Likely were “taking some space from each other.” The two have been friends since 2014, and Swift is a godparent to Lively’s four children with Ryan Reynolds. Some fans of Swift have interpreted one song on her new album to be a defense of Lively amid the lawsuit.

Read it at People

‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Surprise Update in Cancer Journey
‘SO SHOCKED’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.03.25 6:26PM EDT 
Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 50th annual Gracie Awards Gala in 2025. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing some good news in her ongoing cancer battle. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, revealed in a Friday episode of her podcast that her stage 4 melanoma was undetectable in her most recent scan. “When they told me, I was in such shock. I was like, numb,” Mellencamp told her guest co-host, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania. However, the star clarified that she’s “not considered in remission or anything like that” and will still undergo her scheduled course of immunotherapy for another year. “I’m still fighting,” she added. The mom of three, whose father is singer John Mellencamp, went public with her diagnosis in 2022 after doctors discovered stage 2 melanoma on her back. In April, she revealed that her cancer had since been upgraded to stage 4 after metastasizing to her brain and lungs, and said her doctor had given her a 50 percent chance of recovery. In August, the star said her cancer was “payback” for cheating on her husband of 14 years, Edwin Arroyave, with her horse trainer. The couple, who share daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, 5, and son Cruz, 11, separated in 2024, but put their divorce proceedings on pause when Mellencamp’s cancer metastasized.

Read it at People

Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot of Major U.S. Airport
SHOCKING DISCOVERY
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.03.25 11:53AM EDT 
A Delta Airlines passenger jet taxis at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, New York, with the airport's 32 story, 321-foot tall control tower in the background.
A Delta Airlines passenger jet taxis at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, New York, with the airport's 32 story, 321-foot tall control tower in the background. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A woman, 83, whose identity has yet to be released, was found dead inside a car in a long-term parking lot at John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday afternoon. Around 2:10 p.m., a report was sent to Port Authority police about an unresponsive woman who was located in her car in parking lot 9. Sources told the New York Post that the report was filed after somebody noticed her in the same position in her car she’d been in that morning. Police broke the woman’s car window and emergency medical services arrived on the scene, where she was pronounced dead. The last time her car was spotted running was on Sept. 30, two days before her body was discovered, sources told the New York Post. Her cause of death has not been released yet. Photos from the scene showed a sheet covering a body on the ground of the parking lot beside a white car with an open door.

Read it at New York Post

Climbing Star, 23, Falls to His Death From Yosemite’s El Capitan
COMMUNITY ROCKED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.03.25 7:14AM EDT 
Published 10.03.25 6:46AM EDT 
Balin Miller
Balin Miller Instagram

Climber ​​Balin Miller has died on El Capitan while 500 people watched in a live stream. The 23-year-old was near the top of Sea of Dreams, a notoriously treacherous route up the 3,000-foot granite monolith in Yosemite National Park. Miller rose to fame within the climbing community this summer following a solo ascent of the 9,000-foot Slovak Direct in his home state, Alaska. Photographer Tom Evans was documenting Miller’s Yosemite climb and was watching as the tragedy unfolded. He noted that a bag got stuck. “His rope didn’t reach the bag’s location by many feet, but he seemed unaware of the fact,” he said. “On the way down, he rappelled off the end of the rope.” Authorities have launched an investigation into the fall, which is the third death in the park this year, Associated Press reported. His mother Jeanine Girard-Moorman said, “His heart and soul was truly to just climb. He loved to climb, and it was never about money and fame.” The incident was livestreamed through a telescope by an enthusiast whose name is being reported only as Eric. Five hundred people were watching when he fell, News.com.au reports.

Tom Evans on FB
Tom Evans/Facebook
Read it at Associated Press

