‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Charged With Assaulting Co-Star
Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels was charged with second-degree assault for allegedly attacking her co-star, Candiace Dillard, during a dinner party last month—reportedly while Bravo cameras rolled. People magazine reports that Samuels yanked Dillard by the hair during the Oct. 16 incident and is due in court on Dec. 23. Samuels’ lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, portrayed Dillard as a provocateur and called her claims “completely one-sided, inaccurate and unwarranted.” Dillard’s attorney, meanwhile, said: “The physical assault, humiliation and emotional distress have all been very painful and difficult for Candiace.”