1
Ancient Hermetically Sealed Sarcophagus Opened After 1,700 Years
GRAVE DISCOVERY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.21.25 1:32PM EST 
sarcophagus
Suleyman Elcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Archaeologists have opened the hermetically sealed sarcophagus of a young Roman woman that was untouched since she was buried. The intact tomb was found underneath the capital of Hungary, Budapest, in the Óbuda district. It had not been looted, and the skeleton inside was entirely uninterfered with, offering researchers a valuable insight into life 1,700 years ago. The New York Post reports that “glass vessels, bronze figures and 140 coins,” were found inside. The find was made by researchers from the Budapest History Museum in a quarter of the ancient Roman city of Aquincum that had been vacated in the third century. Gabriella Fényes, lead archeologist on the excavation, said, “The peculiarity of the finding is that it was a hermetically sealed sarcophagus. It was not disturbed previously, so it was intact.” The size of the skeleton, along with the items found, suggests it was a young woman inside the sarcophagus. They included the “items given to the deceased by her relatives for her eternal journey,” Fényes said. “The deceased was buried very carefully by her relatives. They must have really loved who they buried here.”

2
Bruce Willis’ Daughter Gives Sad Update on Father’s Decline
SPARKS OF LOVE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.21.25 1:24PM EST 
Published 11.21.25 1:18PM EST 
Rumer Willis, the daughter of famous actor Bruce Willis, revealed that her dad can't always recognize her.
Anadolu/Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer has revealed that her father is not always able to recognize her, because of the effects of dementia. Rumer, 37, his oldest child with first wife Demi Moore, said during a Q&A on Instagram, “I’m so grateful that when I go over there and I give him a hug, whether he recognizes me or not, he can feel the love I’ve given him and I can feel it back from him.” She added that she can “still see a spark of him and he can feel the love that I’m giving.” Her Die Hard star father was first diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. In February of the following year, his family shared that his diagnosis had advanced to frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD. Rumer Willis told her followers it is “hard” to provide updates on her father’s health because “anybody with FTD is not doing great.” For someone with FTD, “he’s doing okay.” Representatives for Rumer Willis did not immediately respond to the Beast’s request for comment. The actor’s second wife, Emma Heming Willis, 47, told ABC News’ Diane Sawyer in August that she knows he still recognizes her and his five daughters—two with her and three with Moore—because “he lights up” around them. Heming Willis said she doesn’t need her husband to understand she’s his wife, she just wants to feel she has “a connection with him.”

3
Grizzly Bear Attack on Schoolkids and Teachers Leaves 11 Injured
SURPRISE ATTACK
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 11.21.25 9:29AM EST 
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WYOMING -JUNE 21: A Grizzly bear drinks from Pelican Creek as her two cubs stay close by her side on June 21, 2024. in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/Getty Images)
Jonathan Newton/Getty Images

A bear attack on a Canadian walking trail has left 11 people injured, including children. An “aggressive” grizzly bear set upon the group, a mix of teachers and school children, in Bella Coola, 435 miles northwest of Vancouver, British Columbia, leaving two people critically injured. Authorities are now hunting down the animal that fled after the attack. The Nuxalk Nation, the government of the Nuxalk people of Bella Coola, released a statement, urging people to stay in their homes as the beast is hunted. “Officers are armed. Remain indoors and off the highway,” they said in a statement. Authorities said that two people had serious injuries, alongside the two who sustained critical damage. Parent Veronica Schooner said one heroic teacher was badly hurt while trying to protect the children. He “got the whole brunt of it,” she told AP. She said that the bear got so close to her son that he felt its fur. “But it was going after somebody else,” Schooner said. The mother added that some of the children, a mix of fourth- and fifth-graders, were hit by bear spray in the melee. “He keeps crying for his friends,” she added.

4

‘Real Housewives’ Fraudster Granted Early Release From Club Fed Prison

SHAHMAZING FOR SOME
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.21.25 2:28PM EST 
Jen Shah
Jen Shah's cast portrait for 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 3. Chris Haston/Bravo

Jen Shah will soon be a free woman. The former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, who is serving time in the same minimum security prison as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, will be released on December 10. Shah, 52, was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison in 2023 for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scam that targeted the elderly. Upon her release, she will have served less than half of her original sentence. The reality star has been incarcerated at the notoriously cushy facility in Bryan, Texas, since February 2023. In that time, she’s befriended Holmes, 41, who is serving an 11-year sentence for wire fraud. Maxwell, 63, was transferred to the facility in August, shortly after speaking to Justice Department officials about her former partner Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. Nicknamed “Club Fed,” the prison is known for its lax rules and extensive amenities, including a full gym, yoga classes, and a “puppy program.” Shah even teaches a “Shah-mazing Abs” workout class for fellow inmates. Though her release was initially set for 2029, the Bravo star has been granted five sentence reductions for good behavior and making restitution payments to her victims. However, she may not return to television any time soon. Housewives creator Andy Cohen has repeatedly dismissed speculation that Shah will rejoin the series upon her release, telling fans in September that he “never wants to see” Shah again. Bravo told the Daily Beast it had no comment about Shah’s upcoming release from prison.

5
Pilot Crashes Into Ground Causing Deadly Fireball at Airshow
WALL OF FLAME
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.21.25 1:29PM EST 
Jet crash in Dubai
India Today

Fans at an airshow watched in horror as a fighter jet smashed into the ground, exploding on impact and killing the pilot. A wall of fire and smoke was visible on the final day of the Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central on Friday, after a HAL Tejas fighter of the Indian Air Force plunged from the sky. It is the second Tejas crash since March 2024, when another crashed in Rajasthan, according to NDTV. The jets are central to India’s hopes of modernizing its air force, a key element of Indian defense policy as it seeks to match neighboring rival Pakistan, which China is supplying. India’s state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited makes the jets. Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, “Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave IAF pilot in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to his family. The nation stands with them, honouring his courage and service.” The Indian Air Force said in a statement, “IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

6
Cynthia Erivo Reveals Secret Behind Emotional Moment in ‘Wicked: For Good’
HANDPRINT ON MY HEART
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.21.25 12:38PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend as Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere on November 17, 2025 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

It turns out that one of the most emotional moments in Wicked: For Good wasn’t even in the script; Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande simply improvised it. During the final scene (WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD) of the sequel to the 2024 hit Wicked, Erivo and Grande sing an emotional rendition of the song “For Good.” After the song ends, the two have a hurried, heartbreaking goodbye, where Glinda questions what is happening. “That wasn’t scripted,” Erivo told TODAY.com. “I said, ‘Don’t worry, everything’s going to be fine’—not scripted.” She also revealed that the “I love yous” exchanged between the pair were improvised as well. “That was something that we—that happened,” she added. “All of that was sort of what she and I found in the room.” To Erivo, it was a chance for their characters to part ways, as well as an opportunity for the actors to bid farewell to the roles they had been cast in four years earlier. “I think both of us were just figuring out how each of our characters would actually say goodbye,” she said. Erivo also praised the film’s director Jon M. Chu, who “didn’t stop” the two leads and allowed them to figure it out themselves. “Even through the song, there wasn’t much direction,” Erivo said. “He just let us sing to one another. Tell each other the truth.”

7
8 People Rushed to Hospital After Cabin Fire on Flight
CABIN FIRE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 11.21.25 12:50PM EST 
SAS Connect Airbus A320neo passenger aircraft spotted flying before landing on the runway of London Heathrow Airport LHR in the United Kingdom. The A320 NEO airplane has the registration tail number EI-SIP the name Agnar Vking and is powered by 2x CFMI LEAP-1A26 jet engines. SAS Connect is legally Scandinavian Airlines Ireland Ltd airline carrier subsidiary of Scandinavian Airlines SAS Group legally referred to as Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark Norway Sweden with a fleet of 133 planes. September 2024 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Eight people were taken to the hospital after a battery ignited in a passenger’s hand luggage aboard a Scandinavian Airlines flight, Norway’s Accident Investigation Board said Tuesday. The October 14 incident unfolded in Oslo as passengers were still boarding the short hop to Bergen, a city in the north of the country. About 50 people had already taken their seats on SAS Flight 295 when smoke began pouring from a suitcase, triggering an immediate evacuation. Pilots wore oxygen masks while flight attendants pulled on smoke hoods as they tried to get control of the growing threat. Cabin crew attempted to extinguish the fire, but it reignited. The burning suitcase was eventually hauled off the aircraft, where firefighters managed to put out the blaze. Emergency services were called to the scene, and eight people were transported to the hospital for observation after officials believed they had inhaled toxic fumes. All were discharged within 48 hours, according to Norwegian investigators. The board has opened a formal investigation into how the battery ignited and why the small fire flared up twice before being contained.

8
Bad News, Gen Z: Columnist Claims ‘Six-Seven’ Is Really Old
AT SIXES AND SEVENS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.21.25 12:09PM EST 
Published 11.21.25 11:50AM EST 
England: William Shakespeare (1564 Ð 1616), poet, playwright and actor. The 'Chandos Portrait', oil on canvas, attributed to John Taylor, c. 1610. (Photo by: Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Pictures from History/Pictures from History/Universal

The internet-born phrase, “6-7,” which has become popular with Gen Z, might have medieval origins, according to Fox News Digital columnist David Marcus. He believes the “brain-rot” term, which was popularized by the 2024 song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla, comes from an old dice game called Hazard—now known as Craps. “In the game, a player would call out the number he was trying to shoot for, or make, with two six-sided dice. Five, eight and nine were the most likely results. Six and seven, gamblers quickly discovered either through math or experience, offered lower odds and hence less chance of winning,” he wrote. “From then on, six and seven, taken together, became forever associated with risk and worry.” Marcus further drew a possible Shakespearean link. “William Shakespeare would use the expression in his play ‘Richard II,’ with the Duke of York uttering, ‘I should to Plashy too, but time will not permit. All is uneven, and everything is left at six and seven,’” he wrote. However, the lyricist behind the famed line had a more open-ended explanation. “It just represents my brain like what comes up in my head,” he said in an Oct. 29 video.

9
Gwyneth Paltrow Surprises Fans With ‘Secret Singing Voice’
CRUISING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 11.21.25 1:46PM EST 
Published 11.21.25 1:30PM EST 
Gwyneth Paltrow at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images) JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow surprised fans with her “secret singing voice” on Thursday night as she appeared onstage at the 100th anniversary celebration of The Grand Ole Opry. The Oscar-winning actress, 53, was enthusiastically invited onstage by country star Holly Williams and her husband Chris Coleman after they spotted Paltrow in the crowd at the legendary Nashville venue. “Can y’all believe your luck? Y’all are used to those Nashville guests, but not those Oscar-winning Hollywood guests,” Williams said as Paltrow made her way to the stage, joining the duo for a rendition of Williams’ 2013 song “Drinkin.” Following the performance, Williams told the crowd, “Can you believe it? Isn’t it annoying when they can just do everything, and they just walk out looking all like that, right? Looking real good.” The country star then revealed she’d “had the great honor of meeting” Paltrow years ago, and “fell in love” with the actress’s “secret voice.” The trio then performed “Waiting on June” together, another of Williams’ songs. Paltrow first said she became a fan of Williams’ music back in 2012, and the two have maintained a friendship ever since. Paltrow has sung on screen, including in her 2011 movie, Country Strong, which featured among others, country star Tim McGraw.

10
Bald Eagle Drops Cat Through Driver’s Windshield in Crazy Highway Scare
RAINING CATS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.21.25 10:28AM EST 
Cat through a windshield
ABC 11

A motorist got the shock of her life when a cat was dropped onto the windshield of her car by a bald eagle as she drove along the highway. Dramatic images from the incident in North Carolina show the glass caved in from the hefty impact on the passenger side. The driver was not injured but was left in shock by the bizarre incident, which one witness reportedly described as “the craziest thing” they’d ever seen. “You may not believe me, but I just had a bald eagle drop a cat through my windshield. It absolutely shattered my windshield,” the driver, who has not been named, told a 911 operator. “I do believe you, honestly,” the operator replied. “I had a witness who was like, ‘That is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.” North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on US-74 at 8 a.m. on Wednesday in Swain County, ABC 11 reports. The collision was fatal for the feline, although Trooper Kosal Thach told The Charlotte Observer the cat had been seen “fighting” the bird in mid-air. It is not known where the cat came from nor how it came to be in the eagle’s clutches. The eagle had fled the scene by the time troopers arrived.

