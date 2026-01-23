Cheat Sheet
1

‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosis

‘TAKE PRECAUTIONS!’
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 01.23.26 4:21AM EST 
Bethenny Frankel
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Bethenny Frankel attends Netflix's "Kinda Pregnant" New York Premiere at Paris Theater on February 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel revealed in a social media post that she had been diagnosed with stage two chronic kidney disease. “I have a medical announcement, not because I want you to worry, but because I want you to take precautions in your own life,” Frankel told her Instagram followers on Thursday before explaining that she had been diagnosed by a specialist earlier in the day after some blood tests raised concerns. Frankel added that the doctor told her it could be the result of an autoimmune condition or a traumatic experience she had years ago involving a near-fatal allergic attack, but also noted that she doesn’t drink much water. She said that in the future she would have to make some changes, including avoiding ibuprofen, turmeric, and ice cream, and drinking significantly more water. “It’s important to go and get your blood all of your blood work done, all of it, be thorough and then do the follow-ups for anything that seems like an outlier,” the 55-year-old told her followers. The former Housewife has had a tumultuous start to the year, having returned early from a New Year’s getaway to St Barts with a bacterial infection on her face.

2
Renee Good’s Private Autopsy Reveals More Details of ICE Killing
FINAL MOMENTS
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 01.22.26 6:47PM EST 
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 16: A poster featuring Renee Good sits along the street near a memorial to Good on January 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests have sparked up around the city after a federal agent fatally shot Good in her car during an incident in south Minneapolis on January 7. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Renee Good was shot in the breast, arm, and near her left temple, according to autopsy details revealed by her family attorneys. An independent postmortem commissioned by law firm Romanucci and Blandin found that the wounds to Good’s left forearm and right breast were not life-threatening, but the shot that entered her head killed her. The autopsy was described as “preliminary.” Video of the incident shows ICE agent Jonathan Ross firing multiple bullets at Good from the front and side of her car. The DHS and administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have attempted to claim that Good was a “domestic terrorist” who was trying to run Ross over. However, video from the scene shows Good turning away from hitting Ross as another ICE agent wrestled with her car door. The killing triggered mass ICE protests in Minneapolis, and tensions have simmered as administration and local officials put out competing narratives about protests and immigration in Minnesota. Vance appeared in the state on Thursday to try to downplay alarming stories about ICE’s activity in the state.

Shop with Scouted

Skip the Booze—Not the Buzz—With These Cannabis Essentials
DRY JANUARY
Scouted Staff
Published 01.06.26 11:39PM EST 
TribeTokes THCA pre-rolls case and pre-roll in front of a nature background
TribeTokes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.

TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.

Delta 8 THC Tincture
See At TribeTokes

This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.

Live Rosin Gummies
See At TribeTokes

TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.

THCA Mini Pre-Rolls
See At TribeTokes

If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.

Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.

3
FBI Investigating the Suspicious Death of the Colts’ Billionaire Owner
QUESTIONS REMAIN
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.22.26 4:40PM EST 
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay looks on during halftime of a game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay looks on during halftime of a game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The FBI is investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding former Colts owner Jim Irsay’s death in May. Investigators subpoenaed information regarding Irsay’s drug use and about his doctor, Harry Haroutunian. Haroutunian has been under new scrutiny after a Washington Post report that found that Irsay had relapsed in the months before he died suddenly at 65. Haroutunian is famous for having a Rolodex of celebrity clients that he has reportedly helped through addiction, including Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. Irsay’s death was initially said to have been because of a cardiac arrest stemming from pneumonia and existing heart issues. The sports mogul had a history of addiction that was revealed publicly in 2014 after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and with prescription drugs in his possession. His most severe relapse occurred in December 2023. The Washington Post found that Haroutunian had then provided him with allegedly excessive prescriptions of opioid pills and ketamine injections. The Post also found that the addiction doctor had provided similar drugs, at comparable dosages, to Irsay before he died in 2025. Haroutunian has denied any wrongdoing, telling the Washington Post, “I dedicated 18 months of my life to try to care for him… as a brother.”

4
Clothing Company Sues Drag Queen for Copying Its Brand
WHAT'S IN A NAME?
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.22.26 3:50PM EST 
Pattie Gonia
The Washington Post/Sarah Silbiger/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against a drag performer named Pattie Gonia. The lawsuit alleges that the performer, whose given name is Wyn Wiley, uses the name Pattie Gonia in a way that could cause customer confusion. “Today Patagonia filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the entrepreneur, drag queen, and activist Pattie Gonia,“ the company wrote in a statement. ”While we wish we didn’t have to do this – and actively engaged with Pattie for several years to avoid this – it has become necessary to protect the brand we have spent the last 50 years building." Patagonia said it believed it had reached an agreement with Pattie Gonia, who uses she/they pronouns when in drag, to keep her from “infringing on our trademarks.” The company said the performer broke the agreement in late 2024, when they started selling Pattie Gonia clothing and merchandise, and refused to respect their initial agreement. “Pattie Gonia’s use of a near-copy of our name commercially – including as a brand for environmental advocacy – and her trademark application seeking to obtain the exclusive right to use that name going forward, pose long-term threats to Patagonia’s brand and our activism," the statement read. A rep for Wiley did not immediately return a request for comment.

Shop with Scouted

Thinking About Trying It? This Beginner-Friendly Anal Sex Toy Is 50% Off
🍑👀
Scouted Staff
Published 01.20.26 3:51PM EST 
Pink wearable vibrator displayed against a dark background with glowing neon rings, highlighting its sleek modern design and flexible hands-free form.
Lovense

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sex toys are a fun way to shake things up—no partner required. If anal play has been on your “maybe someday” list, Lovense’s new Lush Anal toy makes that first step feel a lot less intimidating.

The waterproof Lush Anal was thoughtfully designed for comfort and safety. Its smooth head glides easily, teasing just enough to make you want more. The ergonomic T-shaped base hugs you securely, letting you relax fully in every position and sensation for uninterrupted pleasure, unfolding exactly at your pace. Plus, the toy’s long-lasting four-hour battery keeps the moment going and going.

Lush Anal
50% off
Buy At Lovense

What’s even better? The Lush Anal can be controlled by you—or someone else—right from the app. With a swipe, you (or your partner) can dial the mood exactly where you want it, with custom pleasure patterns and vibration intensities.

Capable of up to 7,500 strokes per minute, its vibrations shift effortlessly from soft, lingering pulses to deep, leg-weakening waves. Sync it to music, sound, or video, and suddenly every beat, every whisper, every moment pulls you deeper into the experience. And right now? It’s 50 percent off. Consider this your sign to start exploring.

5
Aaron Rodgers’ Mystery Wife May Have Finally Been Unmasked
CRACKING THE CASE
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.22.26 3:45PM EST 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has broken his silence on his new mystery wife.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has broken his silence on his new mystery wife. Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted to reporters last year that he is a married man, and some podcast hosts may have cracked the code on who the mystery lady is. Rodgers has previously been romantically linked to more public figures, such as actresses Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley. Until now, there was no word on the identity of the mysterious woman, much to the chagrin of fans. Some even suggested that Brittani, Rodgers’ wife, who was only identified by her first name, was not an actual person but an AI bot. The podcasters behind The Sports Gossip Show said they believe they worked out who Brittani is, but refused to reveal her identity publicly. They followed the information back from Rodgers’ public statements naming his sister-in-law, Mia. Explaining their investigation, one of the hosts, Charlotte Wilder, told reporters, “One of Aaron Rodgers’ very good friends is a rapper named Mike, and Mike says he’s married to a woman named Kristy, who is sisters with Aaron Rodgers’ wife, and that they have a 20-year-old sister-in-law named Mia.”

6
Former NFL Player Dead at 55
FLY EAGLE FLY
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.22.26 3:45PM EST 
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 8: Defensive lineman Kevin Johnson #94 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline during a game against the Washington Redskins at Veterans Stadium on October 8, 1995 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 37-34.
George Gojkovich/George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Kevin Johnson, a former defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, has died at the age of 55. The California-born player played college football at Los Angeles Harbor College and later for the Texas Southern Tigers at Texas Southern University. Johnson went on to play in the NFL starting in 1993. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots before joining the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad later that year. In 1995, Johnson signed with the Oakland Raiders and later played for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he enjoyed the most productive years of his career—appearing in 11 games that season and 12 the following year before being released in 1996. Johnson was an AFL Arena Bowl champion in 1998, playing for the Orlando Predators. The circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death have not been disclosed. TMZ Sports reported that members of his family have paid their condolences on social media.

7
Rapper Responds to Sick, Twisted Threesome Rumor
NOT PLAYING AROUND
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.22.26 2:53PM EST 
ceon Terrell Taylor aka "The Game" arrives the Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures premiere of "Straight Outta Compton" on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON
VALERIE MACON/VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Rapper The Game, real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor, 46, has cleared up rumors that he had a threesome with the mother of his child, Shaniece Hairston, 32, and her reality star mother, Evelyn Lozada, 50. “That is absurd,” The Game said in response to a question on Drop the Lo podcast, which features both Hairston and Lozada as co-hosts, after Hairston asked the rapper if he ever had sex with her mom or if they ever had a threesome. “Evelyn is a 50-year-old grandma, she’s absolutely beautiful… but never have I ever [had sex with her]," the rapper added, saying that they are “a dope-a-- gangster little family.” Hairston and the rapper welcomed their son, Blaze Taylor, in late 2024, and have been co-parenting together following an alleged split in late 2025. Lozada, who became famous for her role on the reality show Basketball Wives, was allegedly friends with The Game’s ex-fiancée and the mother of his other children, Tiffney Cambridge—a claim the rapper said was not true, referring to the two instead as acquaintances. The rumors are not the first time The Game has been questioned about sleeping with someone’s mother. He was previously asked whether he had slept with Kris Jenner, 70, following a lyric on his 1992 album in which he claimed he “f--ked three Kardashians”—a claim the rapper has since denied, saying he never slept with the Kardashian matriarch.

8
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Ex-Girlfriend to Be Released From Prison
TECHNICALLY FREE
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 01.22.26 5:20PM EST 
Published 01.22.26 1:02PM EST 
Caroline Ellison departs Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial.

Caroline Ellison was sentenced for her role in the massive fraud committed by her ex-boyfriend and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried.

Cheney Orr/Reuters

Former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison was released from federal prison early on Wednesday, having served 14 months of her original 2-year sentence. Ellison pleaded guilty to seven charges for her part in ex-boyfriend and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud conspiracy. The executives at the two companies used customer funds for risky investments and personal gain and lied to investors about the companies’ health. Ellison served as a key prosecution witness in the case against Bankman-Fried, leading to his 25-year prison sentence. Ellison was released from a minimal security federal facility early, only 440 days into her sentence, due to reports of good behavior. She will initially be released into a residential reentry facility in New York. However, authorities will continue to restrict her business activity, as the ex-CEO will not be allowed to serve as an officer or director of a public company or a cryptocurrency exchange for the next decade.

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to 50% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Valentine’s Day Sale
HOT IN HERE
Scouted Staff
Published 01.12.26 2:28PM EST 
Lovehoney Black Friday in July Sex Toy Sale
Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer, recently kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 50 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.

Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.

Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator
See At Lovehoney

Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.

Up All Night Couple's Sex Toy Kit
See At Lovehoney

Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.

From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.

9
Kim Jong Un Mingles With Swimsuit-Clad Spa Guests in Unhinged Propaganda Stunt
CULT OF KIM
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 01.22.26 11:57AM EST 
Kim Jong Un
This picture taken on January 20, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 21, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) inspecting the newly completed Onpho Working People's Holiday Camp in North Hamgyong Province, North Korea. STR/KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image

North Korean state media rolled out another surreal spectacle this week as Kim Jong Un toured a luxury spa complex. The dictator cheerfully mingling with guests dressed in swimsuits in what appeared to be a carefully staged propaganda display meant to project leisure, prosperity, and normalcy inside one of the world’s most secretive regimes. Kim marked the opening of the newly renovated Onpo Workers’ Recreation Center by presiding over a ribbon-cutting ceremony at what North Korean media described as the country’s largest hot springs resort. The complex, located at a site designated as a natural monument, is being promoted as a showcase of leisure and wellness under Kim’s leadership. State images showed Kim touring the facility and briefly entering spa rooms where guests sat in hot tubs wearing swimsuits. He was seen chatting with visitors and testing the water with his hand. The opening follows years of reconstruction ordered by Kim after a 2018 visit, when he harshly criticized the center as poorly maintained and unsanitary. He demanded a complete overhaul, a project that took several years.

10
NFL Hall of Famer Gives Health Update After Parkinson’s Diagnosis
NOT DONE YET
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 01.22.26 12:11PM EST 
Published 01.22.26 11:53AM EST 
Brett Favre
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL player Brett Favre attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre opened up about his health this week, sharing a candid update on life since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback told TMZ that the condition has “progressed a little faster” than he initially expected. Favre first revealed his diagnosis in 2024 while testifying at a Capitol Hill hearing on welfare reform. While some symptoms have begun to surface, he said he has not yet experienced anything he considers alarming. Despite living with the disease for nearly three years, Favre made clear he has no intention of slowing down. “No way in hell am I giving up,” the 56-year-old said, noting that he biked more than 6,200 miles last year to stay active. Favre added that he has consulted with five medical specialists and is pursuing every available treatment. Doctors, he said, have reassured him that he is doing all the right things and offered cautious optimism that a cure could be five to 10 years away. Favre said he is “praying for a cure,” not just for himself, but for the millions of others living with Parkinson’s disease.

