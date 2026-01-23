‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosis
Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel revealed in a social media post that she had been diagnosed with stage two chronic kidney disease. “I have a medical announcement, not because I want you to worry, but because I want you to take precautions in your own life,” Frankel told her Instagram followers on Thursday before explaining that she had been diagnosed by a specialist earlier in the day after some blood tests raised concerns. Frankel added that the doctor told her it could be the result of an autoimmune condition or a traumatic experience she had years ago involving a near-fatal allergic attack, but also noted that she doesn’t drink much water. She said that in the future she would have to make some changes, including avoiding ibuprofen, turmeric, and ice cream, and drinking significantly more water. “It’s important to go and get your blood all of your blood work done, all of it, be thorough and then do the follow-ups for anything that seems like an outlier,” the 55-year-old told her followers. The former Housewife has had a tumultuous start to the year, having returned early from a New Year’s getaway to St Barts with a bacterial infection on her face.