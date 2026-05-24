‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Graphic New Health Scare
Reality TV star Brandi Glanville took oversharing to the next level when she revealed on her podcast Brandi Unfiltered that she thinks she has sexually transmitted ringworm in her throat. Ringworm is a fungal infection of the hair, skin or nails that spreads through skin-to-skin contact, including, potentially, sexual contact. Glanville asked her guest, retired pornographic film star Lisa Ann, if she had ever heard of sexually transmitted ringworm and then followed up with: “I feel like I have it… in my throat.” Ann replied that not a lot of people know what to look for, and claimed that in the adult film industry, “we had to train our makeup artists” to check performers’ bodies for signs. Glanville revealed she thinks she got it from dating “somebody in that industry.” Glanville has a history of unique health issues. Her face was paralyzed following complications from a leaking breast implant, and earlier this year she got a garlic clove stuck in her ear. She had inserted it in a bid to help with congestion from a cold.