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Top 10 Right Now
1

‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Graphic New Health Scare

TMI
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 05.24.26 5:12PM EDT 
Brandi Glanville talks about her latest health issue on her podcast.
Brandi Unfiltered

Reality TV star Brandi Glanville took oversharing to the next level when she revealed on her podcast Brandi Unfiltered that she thinks she has sexually transmitted ringworm in her throat. Ringworm is a fungal infection of the hair, skin or nails that spreads through skin-to-skin contact, including, potentially, sexual contact. Glanville asked her guest, retired pornographic film star Lisa Ann, if she had ever heard of sexually transmitted ringworm and then followed up with: “I feel like I have it… in my throat.” Ann replied that not a lot of people know what to look for, and claimed that in the adult film industry, “we had to train our makeup artists” to check performers’ bodies for signs. Glanville revealed she thinks she got it from dating “somebody in that industry.” Glanville has a history of unique health issues. Her face was paralyzed following complications from a leaking breast implant, and earlier this year she got a garlic clove stuck in her ear. She had inserted it in a bid to help with congestion from a cold.

Read it at Page Six

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2
CDC Announces Enhanced Screenings at Busiest U.S. Airport
SAFETY MEASURES
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.24.26 3:53PM EDT 
ebola prague
A health worker prepares to transport a patient after an ambulance, believed to be carrying a U.S. doctor who is being transferred from Uganda to the Faculty Hospital Bulovka after he came into contact with a patient infected with Ebola, arrived at the hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, May 21, 2026 REUTERS/Eva Korinkova Eva Korinkova/REUTERS

Some travelers passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will now be subject to enhanced Ebola screening measures. In a Saturday press release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that travelers arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan will be required to undergo additional screenings for the disease. As of May 24, there have been 83 confirmed cases of Ebola and nine deaths in the DRC. An estimated 176 people are suspected to have died from the Bundibugyo strain of the disease, with 750 suspected cases in the DRC and a handful of confirmed cases in Uganda. Before the CDC’s announcement, all flights carrying passengers from the listed countries were diverted to Washington’s Dulles International Airport, the sole designated landing site for further screening. The CDC says this step is just one part of their plan to prevent the spread of the disease to the United States, which also includes overseas exit screening, airline illness reporting, and post-arrival public health monitoring. The Trump administration has already banned non-citizens who have traveled to the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan in the past few weeks from entering the country.

Read it at People

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Shop with Scouted

Thanks to Adam & Eve, The Hottest Memorial Day Destination Is Your Bedroom
STAY IN
Scouted Staff
Published 05.21.26 3:57PM EDT 
Adam & Eve Sex Toy Sale
skynesher/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Not every holiday weekend needs a destination. Sometimes the most indulgent thing you can do is spend a few well-deserved evenings exactly where you are, alone or with someone you love. The checklist is simple: candles, wine, and a little something to spice things up. Adam & Eve—a longtime trusted destination in the sexual wellness space is here to help you kick off summer with a sizzle. This Memorial Day, the sexual wellness e-tailer is offering 45 percent off two items (plus free, discreet shipping) with the code DOUBLE45 at checkout. Scroll through below to check out some of our editors’ favorite finds.

Monogamy A Hot Affair With Your Partner Game
Buy At Adam & Eve

Whether you’re a new couple or have been together for years, this game is designed to draw you two closer, one question, fantasy, or dare at a time. Every lap around the board raises the stakes a little more.

Dame Pillo Sex Pillow
Buy At Adam & Eve

Like in golf or tennis, the best shots require the right angle. The Dame Pillow looks like an ordinary throw pillow, but it’s precisely angled for deeper penetration and enhanced stimulation of erogenous zones. Its firm foam core provides support and comfort in a wide range of positions.

We-Vibe Jive 2 App Enabled Couples Vibrator
Buy At Adam & Eve

The We-Vibe Jive 2 is a posable vibrator that bends to fit you or your partner’s body just right. The enlarged tip targets the G-Spot directly, offering 10 vibration intensities. Download the companion app for hands-free fun in and outside the bedroom.

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3
Pop Star Reveals Secret Birth of First Baby
SURPRISE!
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 05.24.26 3:43PM EDT 
Nicola Roberts of Girls Aloud announces baby's birth on Instagram.
Instagram

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts has given birth to her first child. “Our beautiful baby girl is here. We haven’t stopped staring at her perfect little face or kissing her softest little head,” Roberts, 40, announced on Instagram. “She arrived healthy and content a couple of weeks ago at 38 weeks weighing 6.5lbs and is thriving. It’s heaven on earth with her and we can hardly believe she’s ours.” Roberts is engaged to Mitch Hahn, a businessman and semi-professional soccer player, who she has been dating since 2022. They got engaged in 2024. The couple first announced the pregnancy in a Christmas post last year. “Mitch and I have had the most magical Christmas Day sharing the most precious news with our families. We’ve been keeping a secret. We are five months pregnant! We can’t wait to meet our little one in the spring,” she said. The ‘Love Machine’ singer revealed that she had undergone surgery at 22 weeks to prevent the baby from coming too early. The couple has not shared the baby’s name.

Read it at People

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4
‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Soars to Top of the Box Office
USING THE FORCE
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.24.26 2:35PM EDT 
A photo illo illustration of Sigourney Weaver, Grogu, and Pedro Pascal in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
A photo illo illustration of Sigourney Weaver, Grogu, and Pedro Pascal in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu topped the box office this weekend, earning $82 million in its debut, with analysts expecting it to reach $102 million by Monday. The film, starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, had a $165 million budget. While this performance is strong compared to most movies, it is the weakest opening in the Star Wars franchise since Disney acquired it in 2012. The Mandalorian and Grogu performed worse than 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opened with $84 million and ultimately lost money during its theatrical run due to mediocre reviews, among other issues. Michael maintained a top spot, coming in at third place, earning an additional $20 million this weekend. The movie has grossed $788 million globally since its release five weeks ago. The horror film Obsession by YouTuber Curry Barker performed even better on its second weekend. It has grossed $22 million this weekend following its $16 million debut.

Read it at Variety

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Partner update

Don’t Miss This QVC Sale on Cookware That’s Ideal for Summer Parties
HOT DEALS
AD BY QVC
Published 05.22.26 10:04AM EDT 
Person pulling open the bottom Dry Zone drawer of a gray Ninja FrostVault wheeled cooler on a sandy beach, revealing compartments filled with strawberries, grapes, and snacks
QVC

A great summer party comes down to three things: good food, cold drinks, and a host who is prepared. Whether you’re having a small get-together or a huge hangout, these picks from QVC have got you covered.

Elite Gourmet 14" Electric Indoor Grill
Price reflects 21% discount
Shop Now QVC$40

Burgers, hot dogs, vegetables—the Elite Gourmet electric grill handles whatever you’re cooking. The 14-inch nonstick grilling surface gives you plenty of room to work, five adjustable settings ensure precise temperature control, and cool-touch handles and base mean you don’t get burned. Cleaning up is a breeze too. Just wipe it down with a damp sponge.

Ninja FrostVault 30-qt Wheeled Cooler
Price reflects 17% discount
Shop Now QVC$230

No one likes warm beer. The Ninja FrostVault is a wheeled cooler that keeps ice frozen for days and holds up to 48 cans—more than enough to keep the party going. The real standout is the Dry Zone drawer: it’s a separate compartment that keeps food cool and dry—ideal for picnics, beach days, and camping trips.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Saucepan & Skillet
Price reflects 33% discount
Shop Now QVC$300

This cast iron saucepan and skillet will be working overtime this summer. The skillet handles everything from seared salmon to charred corn, while the saucepan is built for crowd-friendly sides like baked beans, pasta salad, or mac and cheese. The real highlight? The skillet doubles as a lid for the saucepan. That’s the kind of versatility that justifies the cabinet space.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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5
John McCain’s Son Dies Suddenly
HEARTBREAKING
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.24.26 11:11AM EDT 
US Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham (R) indicates the direction off the stage as Republican presidential candidate John McCain (C), backed by his son Doug McCain (L), waves at the end of a campaign rally at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, on November 1, 2008.
US Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham (R) indicates the direction off the stage as Republican presidential candidate John McCain (C), backed by his son Doug McCain (L), waves at the end of a campaign rally at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, on November 1, 2008. AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Doug McCain, the eldest son of the late Sen. John McCain, has died suddenly at age 66. His cause of death has not been disclosed. “I am deeply saddened to share the news of my brother Doug McCain’s sudden passing,” his sister, Meghan McCain, 41, announced in a statement on Instagram. “He was a truly wonderful, joyful man who supported me throughout my life. He brought humor, fun and great conversation to every room. I will cherish our memories together. Our prayers are with his wife Ashley and children Caroline and Shepp.” Doug was the son of John McCain’s first wife, Carol Shepp, and the late Arizona senator adopted him after the two married in 1965. Doug had a long career as a pilot, joining the Navy after graduating from the University of Virginia and then becoming a captain with American Airlines, according to his obituary. Doug is survived by his mother Carol, his wife, Ashley, and their two children.

Read it at New York Post

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6
What a Trump Judge’s Ruling in My Melania Lawsuit Really Means: Wolff
IT'S NOT OVER
Michael Wolff
Published 05.24.26 11:59AM EDT 
Michael Wolff and Melania Trump
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Last September, Melania Trump threatened me with a ten-digit lawsuit for publicly saying that she and her future husband, Donald Trump, moved in the same social circles as Jeffrey Epstein in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Rather than cave to her threat, I filed a suit against her in New York State, where we both reside, under the state’s laws that proscribe the use of libel suits and threats for the sole purpose of intimidating speech. Melania’s lawyers subsequently sought to move the case to federal court, where it drew as its judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, a longtime Federalist Society member appointed in New York’s Southern District by Trump in his first term. Obviously, this is the last place a Trump-appointed judge, at least one with any hopes for advancement, would want to be; Judge Vyskocil was no doubt aware that even permitting the neutral (and typical) step of allowing parties to gather admissible evidence would have incurred the president’s wrath. But her decision—and the dubious loophole allowing her to render no decision at all—affords new avenues: My lawyers can now ask the Second Circuit to grant us the discovery that Melania’s lawyers desperately do not want. Our case is not over, and here’s what we’ll do next.

Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL to read more on his legal battle with the White House.

Read it at Substack

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7
Brawl Erupts at Community College Graduation Ceremony
PUNCH LINE
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.23.26 10:32PM EDT 
A graduation ceremony in Connecticut briefly ground to a halt after a crowd fight led to arrests.
A graduation ceremony in Connecticut briefly ground to a halt after a crowd fight led to arrests. WTNH

Police were forced to intervene at a community college graduation after a fight between two families erupted in the crowd. The melee unfolded on Thursday during a graduation ceremony at Gateway Community College in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Officers were called to the venue around 6:15 p.m. and had to move in to separate those involved as the confrontation escalated. One parent at the ceremony blasted the venue’s security response, telling local news they were “appalled” by how slowly staff reacted. “It just seems unbelievable that an arena that size would not have a protocol and security with all eyes on the situation,” the parent said. Authorities said three women were charged—two with assault of a public safety officer and second-degree breach of peace, while a third was charged with breach of peace. School officials said diploma presentations were briefly paused while officers restored order. The chaos came the same day a kindergarten graduation in Ohio was also derailed by a parents’ brawl, making it an unusually turbulent week for commencement season.

Read it at WTNH

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8
Details Leak of On-Set Feud That Cost Oscar Nominee His Job
MOB RULES
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.23.26 4:04PM EDT 
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy attends the premiere of the TV series "MobLand" in London, Britain, March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

Tom Hardy has reportedly been booted from MobLand after angering one of his co-stars with rude behavior. According to Puck News, Hardy will not return for the show’s third season following mounting clashes with cast members and producers. Sources close to the production claimed Hardy, 48, grew increasingly frustrated as the series shifted its focus toward co-stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. The report also alleged Hardy’s behavior on set became so difficult that producer Jez Butterworth threatened to quit the project himself. The firing comes after The Daily Mail reported on the friction between Hardy and Mirren during filming, with one source accusing the actor of “swagger[ing] around like he’s the king.” Another insider claimed Mirren became irritated by Hardy allegedly playing games on his phone instead of preparing for scenes. Hardy has previously faced scrutiny over on-set clashes, most notably during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road, when the actor got caught in a screaming match with his co-star Charlize Theron over Hardy’s chronic lateness to set.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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Partner update

Discover the Brand On a Mission to Make the Most Comfortable Hoodie Ever Made
SOFT SPOT
AD BY Comfrt
Published 05.23.26 12:06AM EDT 
Model wearing a blue Airplane Mode Travel Hoodie by Comfrt in front of airplane windows
Comfrt

When it comes to your wardrobe, nothing is as necessary as a go-to hoodie—an everyday essential you can easily throw on and never want to take off. If you’re looking for an unmatched level of coziness, Comfrt raises the bar with its selection of ultra-soft hoodies that will leave you feeling like you’re floating on a cloud.

Comfrt is a premium attire brand that is out to create the most comfortable hoodie ever made. Each of its pieces is crafted from an ultra-soft, slightly weighted combed cotton designed to keep you cozy, calm, and grounded. For everyday use, the original Comfrt hoodie is a clean, elevated option with a slightly oversized, unisex fit that looks genuinely good on anyone. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to match your personal style.

Minimalist Hoodie
Price reflects discount
Buy At Comfrt$59

The right hoodie can elevate any travel experience, and Comfrt’s Airplane Mode design rises to the occasion. With a built-in eye mask and eight pockets, this travel-ready essential is made for airports, road trips, or wherever else your wanderlust takes you.

Airplane Mode Travel Hoodie
Price reflects discount
Buy At Comfrt$59

Of course, a brand named Comfrt would be doing a disservice to us all if they didn’t make blankets too. The brand’s flagship Dreamer Blanket extends its signature cloud-soft feel at home to help you relax in total comfort.

Dreamer Blanket
Price reflects discount
Buy At Comfrt$79

For a limited time, Comfrt is offering up to 70% off sitewide, so there’s no better time to find your new favorite—your fully-rested future self will thank you.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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9
Coal Mine Disaster Leaves 90 Dead
BRUTAL
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Published 05.23.26 9:57AM EDT 
Rescuers work at the site following a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, China May 23, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Rescuers work at the site following a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, China May 23, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY cnsphoto/via REUTERS

Ninety people are dead after a coal mine gas explosion in China’s northern Shanxi province. According to Xinhua News Agency, the explosion occurred on Friday evening while around 247 workers were on duty. The Associated Press reported that more than 120 people were hospitalized, 90 people died, and nine remained unaccounted for as of Saturday afternoon. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a thorough investigation into the explosion and a rescue mission for the missing workers following the incident. “I smelled sulphur, the same smell you get from blasting. I shouted at people to run. As we were running, I could see people collapsing from the fumes. Then I blacked out too,” one of the hospitalized miners, Wang Yong, told state broadcaster CCTV. The broadcaster also said, according to the AP, that discrepancies between the mine’s blueprints and its actual structure complicated the rescue operation. Some members of the mine’s management team have reportedly been detained, according to the BBC. The outlet also noted that the Liushenyu Coal Mine, where the explosion occurred, was listed as having “severe safety hazards” by the Chinese National Mine Safety Administration in 2024 and received further administrative penalties for safety issues the following year.

Read it at The Associated Press

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10
YouTuber Announces Tragic Death of Son, 14
CRUSHING LOSS
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Updated 05.23.26 5:23AM EDT 
Published 05.23.26 5:21AM EDT 
Isaac Daniel Coleman
Isaac Daniel Coleman Daniel Coleman Instagram/Instagram

YouTube’s Danny Go! kids’ show creator Daniel Coleman is mourning the death of his 14-year-old son following a wrenching battle with cancer. “Isaac Daniel Coleman 10/3/11 – 5/21/26,” Coleman wrote on Instagram. “Oh my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process,” he revealed. But looking through “thousands” of videos and photos, “I’m also filled with tremendous pride,” he added. “Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit … and you somehow kept your trademark joy in spite of it all. You truly had a spark like no other, Isaac! Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime. Rest peacefully, son." Coleman shares Isaac and 8-year-old Levi with his wife, Mindy Coleman. He revealed late last year that Isaac was suffering from mouth cancer, and entered end-of-life hospice care last month. Coleman’s YouTube kids channel, launched in 2021, has more than 4.5M subscribers. The program debuted on Netflix in April.

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