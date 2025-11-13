‘Real Housewives’ Star Engaged at 54
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, 54, is engaged to partner Paulie Connell, 51, after almost five years together. In an exclusive interview with People, Catania said, “I’m ecstatic! You know when you feel that happiness down in your gut? That’s where this excitement stems from for me. I feel so blessed, I almost feel guilty! Like I don’t deserve to be loved this way.” Connell popped the question on Monday in the location the couple first met: the Apple Store in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “I could have proposed on a yacht in Greece. I could have rented a grand hall, invited 400 people and asked her to marry me with fireworks in the background. But that’s not who we are,” Connell explained. “I didn’t want anything over-the-top and staged because we’re a humble couple. I wanted it to feel grounded and natural and organic. Plus, I wanted the element of surprise.” The couple said that they have not started planning their wedding and are in no rush to do so, preferring to enjoy their engagement for the time being.