Bravo Star Gushes Over New Man as Hubby Starts Prison Time

Kelly Osbourne Keeps Heartbreaking Final Promise She Made to Dad Ozzy
CHIN UP
Kelly Osbourne kept true to the final promise she made her dad before his passing. Ozzy Osbourne’s “favorite kid,” Kelly, 40, has been following her dad’s advice to “celebrate what people have done in life, not f----ing worry about what’s next,” a source told the Daily Mail Thursday. “Of course there have been tears, but she promised her dad—who openly spoke about not wanting people to mourn but rather celebrate his life—that she would not crumble in public,” the insider told the outlet. The Black Sabbath frontman’s daughter maintained her composure during his funeral procession through the streets of Birmingham on Wednesday while donning her dad’s signature round sunglasses. The source said that she and the rest of the family are “concerned” about Sharon Osbourne, 72, noting that “she and Ozzy were such a unique couple [and] them being apart it is heartbreaking.” They added that Kelly shared a “very unique bond” with her father and “will now be there for Sharon” as the family grieves his passing. In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne said that “if I’ve got a favourite kid, it’s Kelly.” “Me and Kelly, we’re like two peas in a pod,” he said. The heavy metal icon died last week at 76 years old, just weeks after his farewell show, Back to the Beginning.