Husband of ‘Real Housewives’ Star Guilty of Stealing $15M from Clients
‘HOUSEWIFE AND HUSTLER’
Tom Girardi, the disbarred lawyer and soon-to-be ex-husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday. Through his dealings, the 85-year-old stole more than $15 million of his clients’ money. The trial lasted 13 days and, according to the Los Angeles Times, included damning testimony from Girardi’s former clients and employees. Girardi’s world came tumbling down in 2020 when he was accused of not paying settlements to various clients, including widows and orphans involved in a plane crash. Much of this downfall and subsequent fallout was documented in a two-part documentary series, The Housewife and the Hustler. During the trial, the paper reports that Girardi placed the blame on Girardi Keese CFO Chris Kamon, who also found himself in legal trouble for allegedly misappropriating company funds. Girardi is set to be sentenced on Dec. 6. Jayne has yet to comment on the verdict.