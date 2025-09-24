‘Real Housewives’ Star Gives Heartbreaking Update on Cancer Battle
REMAINING POSITIVE
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp admitted she is “struggling” as she battles stage 4 cancer. The 44-year-old daughter of rock singer John Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, in 2022. She was hospitalized in February of this year and has now had four brain tumors removed. In April, she announced the cancer had progressed to stage 4 after it had metastasized to her brain and lungs. Mellencamp posted an update to her fans on her Instagram on Monday. “Love to everyone out there,” she wrote. “If I haven’t responded to your text, I love you. I am just struggling. How are y’all doing? Would love to hear one of your positives from today. Mine is: I feel very grateful for the people in my life.” Mellencamp hosts the podcast Two Ts in a Pod with Tamra Judge, from Real Housewives of Orange County—the pair frequently recap various Housewives franchises. Mellencamp told The Jamie Kern Lima Show last month she did not have “the bandwidth” to take part in Real Housewives at the moment. “I’m not somebody that likes to do something when I can’t be good at it,” she said.