CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Real Housewives’ Star Jen Shah Owes $124K in Unpaid Fees: Lawyers
TIME TO PAY UP
Jen Shah’s former legal team has revealed that the disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has yet to pay them more than $124,000 in legal fees and expenses. The bombshell came in a Thursday filing, in which lawyer Priya Chaudhry told Judge Sidney Stein that Shah owes her firm $50,000 in unpaid fees and $74,422.95 in unpaid expenses. The filing comes weeks after Chaudhry filed a motion to withdraw as Shah’s counsel because of the hefty outstanding bill. In January, Shah was sentenced to at least five years in prison after pleading guilty to a decade-long telemarketing scheme against thousands of victims.