‘Real Housewives’ Star Turns Herself in Amid Shocking Spy Scandal

Trump Mobile just gave a new glimpse at what its model may look like when it eventually, finally, hits the market. A new rendering of the “T1 Phone” on the company’s website shows the device will retain its garish gold exterior, while opting for a rowed panel of cameras on the reverse rather than the triangle formation as previously advertised. The bigger tell may be in the fine print, given that there’s no release date almost a year after the company launched. The T1 is now being marketed as “designed with American values in mind,” “shaped by American innovation,” and with “American teams helping guide design and quality.” A far cry from the proud “MADE IN AMERICA” boast it first went up with last June, which was scrubbed from the website just days later to be replaced with the more modest “brought to life right here in the USA” with “American hands.” Make of that what you will.
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- 1Trump Mobile Drops Trashy Update on New PhoneWRONG CALLStill no word on when exactly the garish device is supposed to hit the market, almost a year after the company’s launch.
- 2‘Real Housewives’ Star Turns Herself in Amid Spy ScandalBUGGING OUTThe star’s ex-boyfriend was arrested on the same charges earlier this week.
Shop with ScoutedCycling Frog Celebrates 420 With Artist Ghostshrimp—30% OffWONDERLAND BUT WEIRDERA limited-edition campaign that’s equal parts collectible art moment and seriously good THC.
- 3American YouTuber, 25, Jailed for Vile Statue StuntGROSSThe online provocateur specializes in rage bait.
- 4Bravo Reality Star Announces Run for CongressREAL LIFE DRAMAThe “Summer House” star is running as a Democrat in hopes of unseating incumbent congressman Pete Stauber.
Shop with ScoutedLyma’s Home Laser Makes a Strong Case for Moving Beyond LEDMAJOR LASERBy focusing on cellular activation rather than skin injury, Lyma’s laser device offers a more advanced approach to at-home beauty tech.
- 5Humanoid Robot Spotted Chasing Wild Animals Through CityBOAR WARThe odd spectacle took place in Warsaw, Poland.
- 6Kardashian Whisperer Defends ‘Three-Hour Mom’ Weekend Rule PENCILED-IN PARENTINGEmma Grede is doubling down after her mom-hack sparked a divisive debate online.
- 7Dirty Ice Crashes Through Roof of HomeFALLING ICEThe homeowner believes the ice may have fallen from an aircraft passing overhead.
- 8Police Investigating Sexual Assault Claim Against Katy PerryPOP STAR PROBERuby Rose claimed the singer assaulted her years ago at a Merylborne nightclub in a social media post.
Shop with ScoutedWhy PGA Athletes Trust the Whoop Wellness WearableWHAT’S THE BIG WHOOP?Whoop’s new study finds a strong link between sleep and performance among elite golfers.
- 9Grisly New Addition to Search for Mom Missing in BahamasWITHOUT A TRACELynette Hooker has been missing for more than 10 days.
- 10Actors Set to Return to Iconic Franchise for New InstallmentRETURN OF THE KINGSThe long-awaited film also adds some A-list names.
‘Real Housewives’ Star Turns Herself in Amid Shocking Spy Scandal
Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein turned herself in to a Miami jail on Wednesday, following charges of illegally spying on her ex-husband. Prosecutors allege that Hochstein, 43, “unlawfully and intentionally” intercepted, or attempted to intercept, wire, oral, or electronic communications involving former husband Lenny Hochstein, 59, and others he spoke with. The reality star’s lawyer, Jayne Weintraub, told TMZ that she “has nothing to hide” and that her surrender was arranged in advance with authorities. Lisa’s ex-boyfriend, Jody Glidden, 51, had been arrested earlier on Sunday on the same charge. Both are accused of attempting to intercept communications during the period from March 12, 2023, to March 31, 2023, according to court documents. Lenny Hochstein alleged his wife of 13 years planted a listening device under his vehicle to monitor his calls during a turbulent divorce that was finalized in November 2024. Throughout the proceedings, both sides accused each other of infidelity and abuse, with Lenny also suing Lisa for defamation in December 2023. Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden’s lawyers told Page Six that the current legal escalation is “part of a contentious divorce proceeding and does not belong in criminal court.” The Daily Beast has reached out to representation for all parties for comment.
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Earth Day is almost here, which means it’s time to celebrate with some THC, love, and care. This Spring, Cycling Frog is kicking off the 420 season with a creative partnership alongside Ghostshrimp, the beloved artist behind some of animation’s most iconic dreamscapes. The Frog is unveiling limited edition products, seasonal gummies, and a design-forward campaign that feels as collectible as it is craveable.
This collaboration also has one of the brand’s biggest sales of the year! From April 13 to April 20, shoppers can score up to 30 percent off their order with code SPRING420 plus a free gift with purchase every day of the sale.
The 10 mg THC Gummies come in two exclusive flavors designed to capture the bright, citrus-forward energy of the season. Cranberry Limade is infused with solventless Hawaiian Haze Rosin. Raspberry Limade is made with solventless Sour Elektra rosin.
They also have merch for all of you Ghostshrimp fanatics. So, no matter how you celebrate, take advantage of up to 30 percent off this collab before it goes up in smoke.
A 25-year-old American YouTuber has been sentenced to six months in prison in South Korea for desecrating a statue dedicated to women forced into sexual slavery during World War II. Johnny Somali, whose real name is Ramsey Khalil Ismael, specializes in producing offensive “rage bait” content designed to upset viewers. He was arrested in 2024 for posting a video of himself kissing the “Statue of Peace,” a bronze monument commemorating the World War II-era “comfort women” abused by the Japanese military. He later posted a video apologizing for the stunt and saying he didn’t know the monument’s significance. He was convicted on Wednesday in Seoul of obstructing business and distributing sexual deepfakes. The conviction apparently stemmed from various incidents, with the court noting that Somali had repeatedly committed crimes to make money on YouTube, local media reported. At some point, his channel was deactivated. “I’m remorseful, I’m sorry for my crimes,” he told the court.
Luke Gulbranson, the reality TV star from Summer House on Bravo and Selling the OC on Netflix, is running for Congress in Minnesota. The 42-year-old made the announcement on Wednesday in a video released on YouTube. “Yeah, I’ve been on reality TV,” he said. “But that’s drama for show. What’s happening in D.C. is real drama with real consequences and the stakes couldn’t be higher.” Gulbranson’s campaign launch highlighted his rough upbringing and his opposition to moves by the Trump administration, including ICE’s aggressive immigration crackdown and spending on the war with Iran. “I see what’s happening to our country and I care way too much to look away,” he said. Gulbranson is running on the Democrat-Farmer-Labor ticket, which is Minnesota’s affiliate of the Democratic Party. He is seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Pete Stauber in a district that spreads north from just outside the Minneapolis metro area to a vast area near the shores of Lake Superior known as the Iron Range. Stauber has held his seat since 2019. If successful, Gulbranson would not be the first reality TV star from the Upper Midwest to serve in Congress. Current Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy starred in MTV’s The Real World: Boston before going on to represent Wisconsin’s 7th district as a Republican.
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Lyma makes a strong case for laser technology as the next evolution in at-home skin care. Unlike many beauty devices, which use surface-level treatments or controlled skin injury to kickstart collagen and elastin production, the brand’s handheld laser stimulates cellular activity without disrupting the skin barrier, causing inflammation, or triggering scar tissue formation.
Rather than forcing the skin into repair mode, Lyma’s low-level laser technology aims to optimize how skin functions in the first place. According to research cited by the brand, the device may activate a significantly greater number of genes associated with skin health and longevity versus traditional LED devices, suggesting a more comprehensive cellular response. While independent data on at-home devices remains limited, the ongoing laser-versus-LED discourse is gaining traction throughout the beauty and wellness worlds. Lyma’s FDA-cleared “cold” laser has also attracted attention from celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Martha Stewart, as well as renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.
Now, the coveted laser devices are earning praise from those outside the aesthetic space. In a recent conversation for Lyma’s Science of Youths series, biohacker and longevity expert Dave Asprey drew a clear distinction between the two technologies. “Lasers have always been more effective than LEDs, but they’re much more expensive. So a lot of companies will use LEDs because they’re cheap,” he said, noting that Lyma’s ability to control depth and delivery makes it a more advanced option. He also raised concerns about popular in-office treatments that rely on controlled injury (e.g., microneedling). “Most of these treatments are going in, creating scar tissue underneath the skin or sometimes in the skin,” Asprey said. “It does make you look better because it can help reduce wrinkles, but it’s not healthy tissue volume.” In other words, while some treatments may deliver short-term results, they can come with trade-offs over time.
Lyma’s approach, by contrast, is designed to support skin health without that same level of trauma. While the device is undoubtedly an investment, it may appeal to those hoping to streamline their routine and lessen dependence on more aggressive (and often more expensive) in-office treatments. In fact, many reviewers say it’s actually saved them money in the long run by cutting back on in-office aesthetic treatments. If you’re ready to move beyond LED, the Lyma Laser Pro delivers a more advanced, non-invasive alternative that’s worth the upgrade.
A humanoid robot has been caught on camera chasing a pack of wild boars through a parking lot in Poland. Widely circulated footage shows the customized Unitree G1 robot—dubbed Edward Warchocki—jogging across a patch of grass in pursuit of the animals before raising its fist in apparent frustration as they escape. “I’m herding the wild boars into the forest,” the robot’s social media account wrote in the caption. Warsaw has been struggling to control a population of several thousand wild boars that have made the city their home, prompting culling efforts that have included shootings in residential areas. Edward’s co-creator, Radosław Grzelaczyk, who trained in robotics in China in late 2025 before purchasing the robot to test in everyday situations, was unbothered by the spectacle. “Personally, the sight of this robot chasing boars does not surprise me anymore,” he told TVP World. Edward has since become something of a local celebrity—walking Warsaw’s streets, appearing on morning television, going live on TikTok, and visiting Poland’s parliament. “Older ladies or gentlemen love talking with him,” Grzelaczyk said. “These people are always delighted that they lived to see times in which robots move through the streets.”
Emma Grede, 43, isn’t budging after her blunt take on work-life balance sent the internet into a tailspin. The Skims co-founder revealed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, while promoting her new book Start With Yourself: A Vision for Work and Life, that she spends a maximum of three hours with her kids on weekends—a rule that quickly sparked an online debate. Appearing Tuesday on the Today Show, Grede said she wasn’t surprised by the backlash, arguing women in business are “held to such an impossible standard” as parents. Grede asserted it’s important to “be really honest,” pointing to the demands of running five companies while raising a family of four. Grede explained that weekends are largely reserved for errands and personal time, adding that teaching kids independence—letting them learn how to “actually entertain themselves”—is a key priority. Rather than logging long hours, she focuses on “high-impact, core memories,” like fishing trips and family getaways, she said.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been asked to investigate after a large block of dirty ice crashed through the roof of a home in Whittier, California. It narrowly missed a resident, left a hole in the ceiling, and scattered debris across the room. The source of the ice remains under investigation, but homeowner Thania Magana told NBC4 she believes it may have fallen from an aircraft passing overhead around 11:18 a.m., when flight data shows a plane was in the area. Inside the home, chunks of brown and white ice were left strewn across the floor and furniture. Magana said the tenant had briefly left the room just minutes before the impact. “I keep replaying it and just thinking of the what if. The first thing that comes to mind is that he probably wouldn’t be here with us,” she said. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn urged a formal inquiry. “While such incidents are rare, the potential consequences are extremely serious,” Hahn wrote. “Whether the material originated from aircraft systems, waste leakage, or another source, this event raises important concerns about aviation safety over densely populated communities in Los Angeles County.”
Police in Australia are investigating allegations that Katy Perry sexually assaulted actress and model Ruby Rose. The Orange Is The New Black star alleged on social media that the pop singer assaulted her at a Melbourne nightclub in 2010. In a follow-up Threads post, Rose said that she has finalized her report and therefore can “no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly” about the case. In a statement, Victoria Police confirmed that it was investigating an allegation of historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010. Perry denied the allegations against her as “categorically false” and “dangerous, reckless lies.” In a statement via her representatives, Perry added: “Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.” Rose made the claims against Perry in an unrelated post about the pop star’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s set at Coachella. “Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--t what she thinks,” Rose wrote. The 40-year-old added she could now “start the healing process” after coming forward with the allegations.
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Whoop, the human performance company, just announced the novel findings from its ten-year study of 389 PGA Tour professionals. After analyzing over 35,000 nights of sleep data, the Whoop study found that consistent sleep and recovery were game changers. According to the study, players with higher sleep and recovery scores averaged half a stroke fewer per round. While that may not seem like a lot on the surface, over the course of a multi-day tournament, a margin like that can decide who will be lifting the trophy. Of course, Whoop isn’t only for athletes. Whether you’re training for a marathon or grinding through a demanding work week, your body is generating the same data. You’ve just never had anything listening to it this closely. Until now.
The Whoop wearable is a screenless, 24/7 fitness tracker that’s designed to be worn continuously, even when you shower and sleep. Unlike smart watches, Whoop is built around vitals, not notifications. The basic membership gets you the Whoop 4.0, which has a five-day battery life and tracks sleep, activity, VO₂, and heart rate zones. For deeper insights, the Peak and Life memberships upgrade you to the WHOOP 5.0 with 14 days of battery life and extra vitals tracking like stress monitoring and Heart Screener with ECG. Memberships start as low as $149 a year.
Specialist cadaver dogs are being deployed from the U.S. to the Bahamas to help find missing mom Lynette Hooker. The 55-year-old American fell overboard in a dinghy in early April as she and her 58-year-old husband Brian Hooker headed toward their yacht from land. Speaking to ABC News, assistant commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police, Advardo Dames, said the K-9 team is from the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard has been helping with the search since its early stages, with its dogs set to be deployed around Hope Town on Wednesday morning. Mr. Hooker was arrested four days after his wife’s disappearance, but was released on Monday without charges. He has since said his “sole focus” was finding his wife, “no matter how likely or unlikely that is.” Speaking to ABC, he added that following his release, he planned to “go back to the boat, and then hire or beg people to help me go find some areas to search.”
The cast of the long-awaited Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum was revealed as part of Warner’s CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday. As well as directing the new film, Andy Serkis stars as Gollum/Smeagol, Sir Ian McKellen returns as Gandalf, Elijah Wood is back as Frodo Baggins, and Lee Pace reprises his role as Thranduil. New additions to the cast include Kate Winslet as Marigol, Leo Woodall as Halvard, and Jamie Dornan, who will play Strider, also known to fans as Aragorn, who Viggo Mortensen played in the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. The Hunt for Gollum hits cinemas on December 17, 2027, and takes place between The Hobbit trilogy and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. “Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film, has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role. The Hunt for Gollum continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth’s most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien’s world,” Serkis said in a statement. The original trio of Lord of the Rings films grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide at the box office.