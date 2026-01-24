‘Real Housewives’ Star Digs Up Rival’s Messy Past
LET’S TALK ABOUT IT
A feud on The Traitors has spilled off-screen with Lisa Rinna publicly branding her co-star, Colton Underwood, a “stalker” after learning about his past legal troubles. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star fired off the remark on Threads after a fan mocked Underwood for accusing Rinna of betrayal on the Peacock reality series. When the fan joked about Underwood going up against Rinna, she shot back: “Let’s talk about you being a stalker...” The comment appeared to reference a restraining order Underwood’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, sought against him in 2020. Randolph accused Underwood of stalking and harassment following their breakup, including sending “unsettling” messages and allegedly placing a tracking device on her car. A judge granted a temporary restraining order, ordering Underwood to stay away from her. Randolph later dropped the request, saying the two had reached a private agreement. Underwood denied wrongdoing at the time, calling the matter resolved. Rinna appeared newly aware of the allegations—reacting with visible shock in recent social media comments as the old allegations resurfaced.