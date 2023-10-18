‘Real Housewives’ Star Shannon Beador Breaks Silence After DUI Arrest
‘INTEND TO BE OPEN’
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador on Tuesday made her first public comments since she was arrested for an alleged DUI and hit-and-run last month. “I know it’s been awhile since I posted and there’s been a lot of talk about what happened recently,” Beador said in an Instagram video. “But unfortunately right now, I’m not in the position to comment.” She said that when she can speak out, “I intend to be open, honest, and authentic.” “Right now, I’m focusing on getting healthy, getting back to myself, and walking Archie,” she added, moving the camera to show her golden retriever. Beador allegedly crashed her vehicle into the side of a house in Newport Beach, California, before driving off. She then reportedly parked in the middle of the street and pretended to be out for a walk with her dog.