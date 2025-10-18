‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Estranged Husband Arrested in Court

Former Rep. George Santos, 37, has already returned to Cameo after having his 87-month sentence commuted by President Donald Trump on Friday. The disgraced New York politician returned to the personalized video-making platform with an update to his bio that reads, “I’m back!!!” For $300, Santos will send a nearly minute-long video of anything from giving the customer a birthday message to life advice. Santos, who fabricated his life story for political clout, was convicted of stealing from donors and lying about his campaign fundraising. In a Dec. 2023 video shared by State Senator Megan Hunt, Santos said, “Screw the haters.” He added, “Look, they can boot me out of Congress but they can’t take away my good humor or my larger-than-life personality nor my good faith and the absolute pride I have for everything I’ve done.” The release of Santos, who was held for periods in solitary confinement, serves as a win for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had been pushing for a pardon for the convicted fraudster. Greene, who has been increasingly critical of Trump and her fellow Republicans in congress, celebrated his release by praising the president. She wrote on X, “THANK YOU President Trump for releasing George Santos!!”
These THC Picks Will Help You Enjoy an Alcohol-Free Autumn
This Peptide-Powered Complex Hydrates Skin in Just 8 Hours
Huckberry's Waxed Trucker Jacket Is the Best Thing I Own
Denis Richards’ ex-husband, Aaron Phypers, 53, was removed from a Los Anglees courthouse on Friday after a break in a hearing regarding The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s restraining order against him, which was granted a continuance until Nov. 7. “I have not seen the criminal complaint yet, however, based upon the little that I have been told, it appears to be the same allegations we’re already fighting and I think proving to be false in the domestic violence case,” Phypers’ lawyer Michael Finley told People. Phypers, who filed for divorce in July, is facing two counts of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent; and two counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat, according to documents obtained by People. Phypers was booked near Malibu on Friday and released later that day after posting $200,000 bail, according to records. Earlier in October, Richards said in court that Phypers caused her “at least three concussions” from physical abuse during their marriage. Phypers denied these claims. “I never physically harmed Denise Richards… I never threatened to harm her… I did not threaten to kill anybody,” he said.
Former 9-1-1 actor Rockmond Dunbar lost his lawsuit against Disney on Friday after a jury rejected his claim that he was fired from the show over his religious beliefs. Dunbar sued Disney, the parent company of ABC, the network that produces 9-1-1, in 2022, arguing that the company failed to accommodate his religious beliefs as they pertain to COVID-19 vaccinations. His character, Michael Grant, was written out of the show in 2021 after vaccine mandates were introduced. In court, Dunbar detailed his belief in the tenets of the Congregation of Universal Wisdom, which disapproves of medical interventions like vaccines. “Man created the COVID-19 vaccine to separate you from God,” Dunbar said. “This is a spiritual war. This is a war of evil against good.” Dunbar described his job on 9-1-1 as a “dream job” and shared that since being fired, he has struggled to find work. After the verdict was read, Dunbar shouted “Oh my God! Oh my God!” and apologized to his wife and children, telling them, “I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. We’ll be okay.”
Opera singer Andrea Bocelli gave Donald Trump an impromptu and pretty awkward performance in the Oval Office before his conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. The president played the Italian tenor’s song, “Time to Say Goodbye,” which Bocelli, 67, started to sing along to. Midway through, the acclaimed singer stopped and started laughing. Another video shared by Trump’s special assistant, Margo Martin, on X showed the pair chatting at the Resolute Desk while listening to a recording of the song. Bocelli’s politics have not always aligned with Trump’s. He has demonstrated support for Ukraine by helping with fundraising efforts for refugees, in addition to adopting a dog who was injured in the war. He also runs a charity, the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, which has raised money for emergency aid to the embattled country. Trump has blown hot and cold on Ukraine, but is a longtime fan of the singer, and played “Time to Say Goodbye” at a Pennsylvania event in October 2024.
Samantha Eggar, who starred in David Cronenberg’s cult hit The Brood, has died at the age of 86. Eggar’s daughter, House of Cards actress Jenna Stern, told The Hollywood Reporter Eggar passed away at home in Sherman Oaks, California on Wednesday, after a five-year illness and a “long, fabulous life.” Eggar’s big break came in 1965, when, at 25, she starred in director William Wyler’s psychological thriller The Collector. For her work in the film, Eggar won Best Actress at both the Golden Globes and the Cannes Film Festival, and was nominated for an Academy Award. She went on to enjoy a career that spanned film and television, starring in Doctor Dolittle and The Molly Maguires, as well as one season of All My Children. She also provided the voices for Hera in Disney’s Hercules and M in the James Bond video game series. Eggar married actor Tom Stern in 1964, and the pair had two children before divorcing in 1971. “To know Sam was to understand her love for animals, all creatures great and small,” Eggar’s family said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
Taylor Swift’s longtime friendship with Ed Sheeran is “strained” after she released her album just three weeks after his, according to a music industry insider. Swift reportedly didn’t tell Sheeran that her album The Life of a Showgirl, which dropped on Oct. 3, would coincide with the release of his eighth album, Play, on Sept. 12. “He was very much put out and understandably peeved. It is not the first time that Taylor has done something like this. She’s got form,” the insider told the Daily Mail. They added that Sheeran “takes these things really seriously, and carefully plans his album releases.” Even though the “Shape of You” singer’s album debuted at the top spot on the charts, it fell out of the Top 10 when Swift dropped her album. The situation “left his team scrabbling to get as much attention before hers dropped.”
Cases of whooping cough are on the rise in Florida, amid a surge in vaccine hesitancy. Semafor reports that the number of diagnoses in the southern state rose by 81 percent between 2024 and 2025. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that as of Sept. 27, 2025, the Florida Department of Health had diagnosed 1,295 cases, up from 715 cases in all of 2024. It comes against a backdrop of vaccine hesitancy led by President Donald Trump’s administration. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long campaigned on a platform that eschews vaccine confidence and questions their safety. Semafor notes a partisan divide. The downward trend has predominated among Republicans, while Democratic uptake has seen a marginal uptick. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that vaccination rates of kindergarten children have now fallen to their lowest levels in a decade. It has sparked concern that numbers could now be too low to ensure herd immunity. There is further concern that some diseases may become endemic. NBC News reports there have been 1,500 measles cases in the U.S. this year, with three deaths.
Sofia Vergara’s ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, 48, is reportedly engaged to 36-year-old television host Caitlin O’Connor, according to TMZ. The outlet reports the Magic Mike actor introduced O’Connor as his “fiancée” to friends at the San Diego Film Festival on Thursday. The pair were first spotted together in September 2023, which came just months after his seven-year marriage to Vergara was ending. Before O’Connor became a correspondent for E! News, she acted in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and as a guest star on the series finale of Two And A Half Men. The couple reportedly met in a hot tub in the summer of 2023 during an “unofficial” afterparty for the HBO series, and “they were talking the whole time,” a source told People. They made their red carpet debut in December 2023 at the 20th anniversary gala for the Children Of Armenia Fund in Manhattan. At the start of 2024, Vergara claimed she split with the True Blood actor because he wanted to have children, while she “didn’t want to be an old mom,” according to El Pais. However, Manganiello denied this in an interview with Men’s Journal.
Larry Williams, a retired NFL offensive lineman, died on Oct. 16 at just 62-years-old. At the time of his death, Williams—who had served as the University of San Francisco’s athletic director since 2022—had been working out at the university’s War Memorial Gym in the Sobrato Center. A cause of death has not been provided. “Our prayers go out to Larry’s wife, Laura, their children, Kristin, Sean, Scott, Eric, and Louis, their families, and his grandchildren,” Salvador D. Aceves, University of San Francisco president, said in a release. Before his tenure at the school, Williams was in the NFL for five seasons from 1986-1992. He was initially drafted by the Browns, appearing in 42 games for them over two years, before an injury sidelined him for the 1989 and 1990 seasons. In 1991, he returned to the field, this time playing for the Saints. He finished his NFL career with the Patriots in 1992. Before his time in the NFL, he won two All-American honors in college while playing for the University of Notre Dame.
Model and nepo baby Sofia Richie Grainge is having another baby of her own, she announced on Instagram. The daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander posted on Instagram to show off her new bump in the mirror on Thursday, Oct. 16. “On my way to launch these babies 👶🏼 + @srgatelier,” she said in the caption. According to Vogue, she was “referring to both her unborn child and her recently revealed clothing brand SRG Atelier.” The bundle of joy will be Richie Grainge’s second with her husband, Elliot Grainge, after they welcomed Eloise in May last year. She spoke to Vogue about motherhood in July. “I think having a daughter made me realize the importance of feeling confident without makeup,” she said. “I talk to her a lot about that. I love how I’m saying I talk to her a lot about that, because she’s one and she barely speaks, but I am convinced that she can understand me. Therefore, we have deep, deep chats about life.”