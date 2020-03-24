Real ID Deadline Delayed Due to Coronavirus
Looming over many Americans’ plans this summer was one dreaded trip—to the DMV. New federal government ID requirements for domestic flights introduced in 2005 meant that Americans needed to have new forms of identification that are supposed to be counterfeit-resistant. The deadline for obtaining one was Oct. 1, and the process requires multiple forms proving who they are and where they live, regardless of the validity of their existing ID. However, governors around the country in the past week have been clamoring for the deadline to be extended as social distancing meant people couldn’t crowd in at the DMV and many state governments could not process the applications. While President Trump said he would announce the new deadline “very soon,” the governors reportedly expect it will be extended a year.