12 of World’s Biggest Soccer Teams Form Breakaway European ‘Super League’
CAN’T PLAY WITH US
A group of 12 high-level European soccer teams announced plans Sunday to split off from the Champions League to create their own competition, called the Super League. The new league includes some of the biggest names in soccer, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and A.C. Milan. Six of the teams are British, three are Italian, and three are Spanish. This move has prompted backlash from some heads of state, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tweeted “Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging,” and said he supports “football authorities in taking action.” In a statement, the “founding clubs” of the Super League announced that they expect to be joined by an additional three teams, which as of yet have not been named.