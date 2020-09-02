Real Owner of Burnt-Out Kenosha Shop Refused Trump’s Photo-Op Invitation
STAYING AWAY
Tom Gram, the owner of a business that had its premises burned out during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week, refused an invitation from Team Trump to pose outside the store with the president. He explained to local network TMJ4: “I think everything [Trump] does turns into a circus and I just didn’t want to be involved in it.” So, imagine his surprise when watching TV coverage of President Trump’s visit to the city when he introduced another guy as the owner of his business, who went on to praise Trump for his response to the protests. “John Rode III, owner of Rode’s Camera Shop,” Trump said while introducing the man. Rode responded: “We’re so thankful we got the federal troops here. Once they got here things did calm down quite a bit.” Trump replied: “A day earlier would have saved his store.” But Gram says Trump misled people—because he bought the shop from the Rode family eight years ago. Records reportedly show that Rode still owns the building, but not the business. Gram said of Trump: “I think he needs to bring this country together rather than divide it.”