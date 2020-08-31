CHEAT SHEET
Major League Soccer Owner Dell Loy Hansen, Accused of Racism, Will Sell Team
The white billionaire who owns Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake—who complained about his players’ anti-racism protest and was then accused of making racist comments himself—is getting out of the sport. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Dell Loy Hansen, who is under investigation by the league, will sell all his soccer properties, which include RSL, Utah Royals FC, and Real Monarchs. In a statement, Hansen apologized for “offending and being insensitive to the plight of others.” During a radio interview last week, Hansen took personal offense at his players sitting out a game to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake, saying the players had stabbed him in the back.