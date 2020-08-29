Major League Soccer Team Owner on Leave Amid Racism Probe
BENCHED
The billionaire owner of several professional soccer teams is taking a leave of absence while two leagues investigate allegations that he used racist language. Dell Loy Hansen owns Real Salt Lake, the Utah Royals FC, and the Real Monarchs. Earlier this week, he drew scorn for saying that players who refused to take the field in protest of the Jacob Blake police shooting had stabbed him in the back. Soon after, allegations emerged about racist comments made by Hansen over the years—followed by calls for him to sell the team. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Hansen’s organization issued a statement saying, “Our priority is our employees, our teams, our players, and our fans, and Mr. Hansen in particular cares deeply for each of these individuals who works so hard to make Utah Soccer the success that it is.”