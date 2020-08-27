Soccer Team Owner’s Feelings Hurt By Players’ Protest Walkout
BOO-FRIGGING-HOO
The white owner of the Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake is taking it very personally that his players joined other sports teams in deciding not to take the field, to protest the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. “It’s a moment of sadness,” Dell Loy Hansen told the aptly named show Radio From Hell, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. You see, Hansen thinks his team stands for community building—and so the players’ show of unity for racial justice is—are you following this?—a betrayal of him. “It’s like someone stabbed you and then you’re trying to figure out a way to pull the knife out and move forward. That’s what it feels like,” he said. “The disrespect was profound to me personally.”
Hansen seems to have bounced back pretty quickly, though. He’s announced that since he can’t take the risk of selling tickets to games that may not happen, he’s going to lay off 40 to 50 employees. None of this is going over well with one of Real Salt Lake’s retired legends, who said he was “disgusted” by Hansen’s poor-me comments.