CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel’ to End on HBO After 29 Years
SHOW’S OVER
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel is coming to an end on HBO, a representative for the network said Wednesday. No reason was given for the reason to wrap up the award-winning sports show after 29 years on the air. Gumbel, 74, has considered ending the show for several years, according to sources cited by the Los Angeles Times. “Since day one at ‘Real Sports’ we’ve consistently tried to look beyond the scoreboard, and focus instead on the many societal issues inherent in the world of sports,” Gumbel said in a statement. He added: “I’m proud of the imprint we’ve made, so I’m ready to turn the page. Although goodbyes are never easy, I’ve decided that now’s the time to move on.”