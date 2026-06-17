Reality Star, 22, Vows to Expose ‘Shocking’ Truth of Childhood

Donald Trump’s end is going to happen. We’re seeing it now. Below the surface of his anger, threats, and bloviation, it’s all coming apart: national fury over the economy, the war, his grift, masked men in the streets, his defacing of Washington, D.C. And, of course, there are his terrible, ever-sinking poll numbers. DOWNFALL is a new series on HOWL on Substack. It will be a regular report on the aggression, incompetence, and self-destructiveness that is sinking Trump. This, of course, does not mean that Trump ceases to be dangerous. The more threatened he is, the more dangerous he becomes. If you’re a student of Trump absurdity—and who isn’t at this point—DOWNFALL is a running portrait of a kind of logic and behavior never before seen in American politics. It is, too, a literal death watch, as the 80-year-old, obese, sleepless, unfit man, consuming his mortal fast-food diet and overdose of aspirin, seems to do everything possible to kill himself. DOWNFALL is also about what terrible things Trump will do as fate closes in on him. He doesn’t retreat; he doesn’t course correct; he only doubles down. There is the public drama. DOWNFALL is the backstage account. I hope you’ll join me.

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