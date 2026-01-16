Reality Star Arrested After Altercation With Girlfriend

A passenger plane engine was badly damaged after it sucked up a storage container while taxiing to its gate. The Air India Airbus A350 was scheduled to fly to New York City on Thursday but was forced to return to Delhi when Iran temporarily closed its airspace amid tensions with the U.S. With 240 passengers onboard, flight AI 101 touched down safely in heavy fog, but as it made its way across the apron, it sucked in a container through its right engine. No one was hurt, but the two-year-old plane’s engine suffered significant damage, the BBC reports. Footage published by The Times of India, taken from inside the plane through the fog, shows the engine stuffed with debris. The aircraft has been grounded, with India’s ministry of civil aviation saying the container fell “onto the taxiway intersection” after a wheel came loose on the trolley that was carrying it, the BBC reports. “However, the container which fell was left behind and it got ingested into the No. 2 engine of the aircraft,” Air India told the BBC.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Taxiing Passenger Plane Sucks Cargo Container Into Engine 😬😬😬The jet’s right engine could be seen full of debris in unsettling images.
- 2Oscar Winner Spills Award Victory ‘Not Good for My Career’OSCAR BLUESMelissa Leo said her Oscar-winning performance led to her being typecast for the following fifteen years.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 50% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s V-Day SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s Valentine’s Day sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 3Luigi Mangione’s Cousin Signs for U.S. Soccer TeamNEW RECRUITThe sportsman grew up in the same area as his infamous relative.
- 4Reality Star Arrested After Altercation With GirlfriendBAD HOMBREThe “Ink Master” contestant said the charges were a “bunch of bulls--t.”
Shop with ScoutedThese THC-Spiked Treats Will Help You Enjoy Dry JanuaryDRY JANUARYWhether you’re cutting back on drinking or just looking for a zero-proof alternative, TribeTokes can help you relax and socialize without alcohol.
- 5‘Teen Mom’ Star Runs for Congress After Premature Mayor RunTEENAGE DREAM CONTINUESThe confused reality TV star filed a quick amendment to her paperwork after getting a call from TMZ.
- 6The New Spy Thriller Series You’re Going to Be Obsessed WithUNDER COVERThere’s finally a spy TV show that’s actually fun.
- 7ICE Detains Billionaire Casino Financier on Remote IslandISLAND HOPPINGThe owner of a notorious casino is behind bars.
- 8Nick Reiner Was Placed Under Conservatorship Before MurdersWARNING SIGNSNew details about Nick Reiner’s mental state years before his parents’ alleged murders have surfaced.
Shop with ScoutedLululemon’s End-of-Season Sale Is Live—Score Up to 40% OffNEW YEAR, NEW DEALSScore up to 40 percent off bestsellers, including Align leggings, ABC pants, and more for a limited time.
- 9U.S. Loses Out on Global Travel Boom Under TrumpSTAYING AWAYGlobal tourism spending was up, but travel to the U.S. was down.
- 10HBO Taps Award-Winning Composer to Score ‘Harry Potter’ ShowTHROWBACKHans Zimmer will create the music for the show alongside music collective Bleeding Fingers.
Actress Melissa Leo spilled that winning an Oscar for her performance in 2011’s The Fighter “has not been very good for me or my career.” The 65-year-old actress told The Guardian that her turn as overbearing mother Alice Eklund-Ward in the David O. Russell film limited the range of parts she was offered. “Winning an Oscar has not been good for me or my career,” she said. “I didn’t dream of it, I never wanted it, and I had a much better career before I won.” The actress added that after The Fighter, for which she won Best Supporting Actress, “all I was offered was older, nasty women. I don’t want to do that anymore.” Leo instead expressed her desire to play royalty, saying, “I’ve been asking for years: ‘Please, may I play the princess? The glorious, kind, benevolent queen?’” She’ll have to wait for that: Leo’s next film is a horror film called Passenger, directed by André Øvredal. It is slated for a release in 2026.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer, recently kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 50 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.
The cousin of accused killer Luigi Mangione has joined a soccer team in Brooklyn, just miles from where the alleged United Healthcare CEO assassin is in prison. Peter Mangione, 24, signed a deal with Brooklyn FC on Jan. 14, to join its inaugural USL Championship roster as a midfielder. “He brings a balanced midfield profile to Brooklyn, with the engine to cover ground and the end product to impact matches in the final third,” the club wrote in a statement announcing the new recruit. The soccer player hails from Hunt Valley, Maryland, where Luigi, 27, was also raised. Peter played soccer at Penn State University before becoming a professional sportsman. His previous club was FC Cincinnati 2, where he scored two goals and five assists. Brooklyn FC’s first USL Championship game will be against Indy Eleven in Coney Island, Brooklyn’s Maimonides Park on March 8. Luigi Mangione is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Sunset Park, near Coney Island. He has been held at the facility since December 2024, ahead of a trial over the murder of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson that month. Luigi is due to return to court on Jan. 30.
Reality Star Arrested After Altercation With Girlfriend
Former Ink Master contestant Tyler Nolan was arrested Tuesday following a violent November altercation with his girlfriend. According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies were contacted about a domestic dispute, prompting them to respond to a home in Loxahatchee, Florida. Upon their arrival, Nolan’s girlfriend provided them with what she said was video evidence that Nolan abused her. Upon viewing the videos, authorities determined there was probable cause to issue a warrant for simple battery. Nolan was subsequently booked into the Palm Beach County jail, and at his Thursday hearing, the judge ordered him to stay away from his accuser. Speaking to TMZ, Nolan said that the charges were a “bunch of bulls--t” and accused his now-ex of being a “vengeful person.” “I haven’t talked to her since October, bunch of ‘he said, she said’ bulls--t‚” he added. Nolan has since claimed that his ex was abusive toward him and only contacted the police after he filed for a protective order against her. A tattoo artist, Nolan competed on the sixth season of Paramount’s Ink Master, finishing in sixth place.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.
TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.
This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.
TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.
If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.
Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.
Reality TV veteran Farrah Abraham decided to run for Congress after she jumped the gun on running for mayor of Austin. The Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant star announced on Instagram Thursday that she was launching her campaign to become the mayor of Austin. “Austin, my story isn’t just a headline; it’s the blueprint for Austin’s 2026 transformation,” wrote the 34-year-old in a now-deleted post. TMZ then called Abraham to inform her that the next mayoral election for Austin was in 2028—not 2026, as she apparently believed. Abraham then amended her paperwork to jump into the race for Texas’s 5th congressional district, which has been represented by Republican Lance Gooden since 2019. Abraham has not formally declared a political party, but she explicitly praised Donald Trump during his first term and said men would prefer to marry “Republican women.” Her campaign website features AI-generated graphics and only has a link for visitors to be “notified” about future developments. Abraham had her daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham, in 2008. Sophia is now 16 years old.
Why so serious? That’s the question on TV fans’ minds, given the onslaught of recent series that are so intense, so grim, and, as such, so unfun. Would it kill someone to smile? That’s why the new Peacock spy thriller Ponies is such a welcome change of pace. The new series, which is now streaming, stars Game of Thrones veteran Emilia Clarke and The White Lotus alum Haley Lu Richardson. They play the wives of undercover CIA operatives in Russia in the 1970s. Their husbands, who are being tracked by the KGB, are considered Persons of Interest; they, however, are Persons of No Interest…aka PONIs. That is, until their husbands are killed and they end up playing spygames themselves. The show is flashy, and thanks to the crackling chemistry between Clarke and Richardson and their Odd Couple-esque characters. Click through to Substack for the full breakdown of why Ponies is so much more fun than the other spy thrillers out there.
ICE detained Chinese businesswoman and casino financier Cui Lijie on the morning of January 13 for alleged immigration violations. The detainment took place in the Northern Mariana Islands, an unincorporated American territory in the western Pacific Ocean. Lijie is best known as the former majority shareholder of the defunct Chinese investment holding company Imperial Pacific International. According to Forbes, her networth was $1.1 billion as of 2018. The holding company had established the sole casino on the islands, named the Imperial Pacific Palace, and located on Saipan. The gambling den and its developer have been embroiled in controversy since the casino’s inception. In 2018, Bloomberg reported a series of safety violations during the construction of the Palace, and crews composed of hundreds of Chinese employees were working illegally on tourist visas. The U.S. government shut down the casino in 2020, and those involved in its construction were indicted for their employment practices. Since then, the casino filed for bankruptcy, and Team King Investment bought the property. According to Commissioner Anthony Torres, Lijie is confined at the island’s Department of Corrections, first reported by local paper Marianas Variety. ICE has not reported any other information about her detainment.
Nick Reiner, 32, had been placed under a mental health conservatorship years before he allegedly killed both of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, according to The New York Times. The paper reported that Reiner was placed under an LPS conservatorship for roughly a year beginning in 2020—a legal arrangement typically triggered by involuntary psychiatric hospitalization. The conservatorship allows a court-appointed individual, often a family member, to make decisions related to medical care and treatment for someone deemed gravely disabled due to mental illness. Lee Blumen, a lawyer specializing in psychiatric cases, told the outlet that such conservatorships are rare and reserved for only the most severe cases. Reiner has previously spoken publicly about struggles with drug addiction and mental health during his teenage years. People familiar with his condition told the outlet that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, and that his medication had recently changed prior to his arrest. Reiner is currently being represented by a public defender and faces two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Brace your wallets, folks, because Lululemon’s end-of-year sale event is officially live with tons of bestselling leggings, tees, and accessories marked down up to 40 percent off. Right now, you can score tons of steeply discounted activewear pieces for both men and women, ranging from celebrity-approved Align pants (Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez are fans) to the brand’s beloved Swiftly Tech Tank Top. In the men’s section, you’ll find the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 and the classic ABC jogger pants. It’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your activewear lineup for 2026.
The current end-of-season sale prices are now slashed anywhere from 20 to 40 percent off, so you can bet stock is already selling out fast. For this reason, we really do suggest adding everything you’re eyeing to your cart sooner rather than later. The end-of-season Lululemon sale event ends soon, so if you want to get the items on your list (and in your size), run, don’t walk.
The U.S. lost out on a worldwide spike in tourism spending in 2025, thanks in part to President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies. Global spending on travel rose by 6.7 percent overall last year compared to the previous year, but the U.S. registered a 6 percent drop in foreign visitors and a 7 percent decrease in spending from foreign travelers, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council. Concern about U.S. immigration policy led many tourists to choose European countries such as Spain and France, or Asian countries such as Japan. U.S. Arrivals from Canada, Mexico, and Europe all fell, according to the WTTC. France was the world’s most-visited country in 2025, with 105 million visitors. Spain was next with 96.5 million visitors, followed by the U.S. with a far more modest 68 million visitors. Last year, tourism contributed the equivalent of 10.3 percent of global gross domestic product, and tourism spending grew at double the pace of global economic growth. When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said Trump has “done more for American tourism than anyone, including by making our cities safe and beautiful again for all to enjoy and bringing major events like the Los Angeles Olympics and FIFA World Cup to the United States.”
HBO has tapped famed composer Hans Zimmer to score the music for its upcoming Harry Potter series. In 2023, more than a decade after the last release of the massively successful Harry Potter movies, Warner Bros. announced a TV adaptation of the J.K. Rowling fantasy books. HBO has set the release date for early 2027. Zimmer, 68, is a celebrated composer known for his work on Inception, Interstellar, and The Lion King, along with many other scores for box-office juggernauts. The German star will be composing for the small screen alongside Bleeding Fingers, a music collective he co-founded with Russell Emanuel and Steven Kofsky. The stewards of the reboot’s musical score acknowledged the legacy of the film series’ striking compositions, noting in the announcement that it is a responsibility they “do not take lightly.” “With this score, we hope to bring audiences that little bit closer to it whilst honoring what has come before,” Zimmer added.