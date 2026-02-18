Reality Star Reveals Cause of Mystery Facial Paralysis

Former Denver Nuggets head coach Doug Moe has died at age 87. One of his former Nuggets stars, Bill Hanzlik, said Moe died peacefully in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, with his wife Jane by his side. Moe coached the Nuggets from 1980 to 1990, with the team scoring 432 wins in that period. The team reached the playoffs nine times under Moe’s leadership. He also scored the NBA Coach of the Year award in 1988. “How far we went with who we had and winning at home, we dominated at home, said Hanzlik. “I attribute all of that to Doug Moe.” Moe has been hailed for his pioneering high-speed, high-scoring “run-and-gun” offense, which was ahead of its time in the 1980s. Moe was a three-time ABA All-Star during his own playing career, and also coached the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers. Moe ranks 26th in NBA history with 628 total wins as a head coach. When Moe was fired by the Nuggets in 1990, he wore a Hawaiian shirt to the press conference announcing his exit and popped a bottle of champagne with his wife, reflecting the remaining years he was owed on his contract. “Doug’s in another galaxy,” Hanzlik said. “There’s nobody like him. Nobody.”
Brandi Glanville, 52, is finally sharing the cause behind the sudden facial paralysis and swelling that left her hospitalized and housebound for nearly two years. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed that her breast implants had ruptured, leaking silicone that clogged her lymph nodes and triggered a severe infection. “Mine had completely ruptured, and I had silicone all over the lymph nodes,” Glanville told TMZ. “That’s what caused the infection in my face; it couldn’t get out as my lymph nodes were all clogged.” Glanville said she saw “21 doctors” and checked “everything else” before discovering the problem with a sonogram. “I was shocked, because they’re implants that I’ve had for almost 20 years, they looked fine, they felt fine, the mammogram said they were fine,” she added. The star had her implants removed “just recently” and is now treating her face with “lasers and different things.” “It just sucks to age 20 years overnight,” she admitted. Glanville encouraged others to monitor their implants: “You have to be vigilant. Just keep on checking, even if they look good and feel good.” Despite her ordeal, she said she wouldn’t advise against implants, only the importance of proper maintenance.
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer is mourning the loss of her mother, Carolyn Von Seelen, who died February 13 at 85 years old. Spencer shared the news in an emotional Instagram tribute on Monday, writing that her mom passed away surrounded by family. Spencer, 56, remembered Von Seelen as a woman whose “smile lit up every room she walked into,” praising her “courage, resilience, endless optimism, deep faith, and boundless love.” The TV host admitted the loss has left her grappling with “overwhelming sadness at the thought” of life without her mother. Tributes quickly poured in from colleagues, including GMA anchor Robin Roberts, who wrote, “Knowing your mother was knowing pure joy,” adding that she hopes Spencer finds comfort in their memories. The show also honored Von Seelen on-air Tuesday, with Roberts recalling an impromptu visit from Spencer’s mom at a speaking event. “She read the local paper and saw I was coming to town and she surprised me,” Roberts said. Co-anchor Michael Strahan added that the gesture made perfect sense, noting, “Knowing who Lara is, it isn’t a surprise that her mom would do something like that.”
An Olympic ski race had an unexpected entrant when a dog from a nearby bed and breakfast made it onto the piste and crossed the finish line. The two-year-old Czechoslovakian wolfdog named Nazgul went viral in footage trotting behind athletes in the women’s team cross country qualifiers in Tesero, at the Milano Cortina Winter Games. Speaking to NPR, his owners, who have been granted anonymity, said, “He was crying this morning more than normal because he was seeing us leaving—and I think he just wanted to follow us. He always looks for people.” Speaking to Norwegian outlet VG, they added, “He just disappeared, ran away from home. He is a very kind dog. Very stubborn, very sweet, and very social. He always seeks contact with people. He doesn’t hurt people.” He was returned to them unharmed. Croatian skier Tena Hadzic, 21, saw Nazgul on the home stretch, and said, “I was like, ‘Am I hallucinating? I don’t know what I should do,’ because maybe he could attack me, bite me,” NPR reports. Top-qualifier Jonna Sundling, of Sweden, said, “It was cute,” the Mail reported, while her rival, fifth-placed Norwegian Astrid Oyre Slind, joked, “A dog is my least problem, a Swede is my biggest.”
Police have arrested an 18-year-old who allegedly charged the Capitol building with a shotgun. The incident occurred on Tuesday on the Hill’s Lower West Terrace, with Capitol Police confirming to the Daily Beast that the weapon was “loaded.” Officials later found the teen’s parked white Mercedes SUV near the U.S. Botanic Garden on Maryland Avenue, CBS News reports. Cops named the suspect as Carter Camacho, from Smyrna, Georgia, and charged him with unlawful activities, carrying a rifle without a license, unregistered firearm, and unregistered ammunition. Images posted by the U.S. Capitol Police show a man wearing military fatigues being detained, and a shotgun on the floor. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said at a press conference, “This individual was challenged by United States Capitol Police officers in order to drop the weapon, which he did comply with.” In a later news release, he added, “Just last summer, we held an active threat exercise on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol—in the very location where today’s officers stopped the suspect. These now routine exercises are planned monthly and in different areas of the Capitol Complex to keep our officers ready for potential threats just like this.”
The DNA results taken from a glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s home in Tucson, Arizona, do not match any records in the FBI’s database, authorities said on Tuesday. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News that the DNA found on the discarded glove, which was believed to have been worn by the 84-year-old’s suspected kidnapper, did not return a match on the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). “We’re hopeful that we’re always getting closer, but the news now, I think, is we had heard this morning that, of course, the DNA on the glove that was found two miles away was submitted for CODIS,” Nanos said. “And I just heard that CODIS had no hits.” The sheriff added that separate DNA found in Guthrie’s home also did not result in any hits from the CODIS database. Investigators told the Associated Press on Sunday that they’d discovered the glove in a field near a road about two miles from Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s home. Officials previously stated that the DNA found on the glove was not the same as the DNA found in Guthrie’s home. No suspects have yet been identified since Guthrie’s disappearance on the night of January 31.
Nine skiers are still missing following an avalanche in northern California. Six people from a group of 15 have been rescued amid a blistering winter storm that dumped freezing rain on the state and snow on its peaks on Tuesday. Responders were called to Frog Lake near Castle Peak, northwest of Lake Tahoe, and worked for hours to locate and rescue the initial six using skis and snowcats. Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook that the group was brought off the mountain by Truckee Fire and were found to have suffered “varying injuries,” with two taken to the hospital for treatment. Steve Reynaud of the Sierra Avalanche Center said the group was on its final day of a backcountry skiing trip, the Associated Press reported. According to NBC News, Captain Russell Greene of the sheriff’s department said a mountain guide had called 911 at around 11:30 a.m., and as of that evening, 46 responders had been dispatched.
A Scandinavian Airlines flight had to return to its airport of origin after a rodent was spotted on board. Flight 1583 was over Belgium en route to Málaga, Spain, from Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Sweden, when it made a U-turn and returned to the Swedish capital. The Airbus A320neo took off on Feb. 7 but, nearly two hours into its journey, turned around and headed back, landing again nearly three and a half hours after its original departure. The plane had to return “after a suspected rodent sighting on board,” a Scandinavian spokesperson told Business Insider. “We followed established procedures and, as a precaution, returned the aircraft to Arlanda to carry out standard inspections of both the aircraft and relevant suppliers. Passengers were boarded on a new aircraft to Malaga shortly after.” Rodents can gnaw through wiring and cables on board airplanes. A second flight finally arrived five hours after it was meant to land in the Costa del Sol.
Embattled Senator Mark Kelly is “seriously” considering running for president. The Arizona lawmaker has been in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump’s administration since last year, particularly Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, after he and five other senators released a video telling troops they didn’t have to follow illegal orders. Hegseth launched a crusade to demote him, but the case was dismissed in court in February. Now the former astronaut thinks he could offer something different from other candidates in 2028. “We are in some seriously challenging times right now,” he told the BBC. “I don’t know if I would be the best person in this job. I am a lot different than most of these other 100 senators.” He continued, “I’m one of the very few engineers; I’m the only person with a graduate degree in engineering in the United States Senate. I’ve got combat experience, that’s kind of rare. I spent 25 years in the military,” he said. “I didn’t start out in some state legislature somewhere. I don’t think of myself as a politician.” He added that it was a “serious decision. I just haven’t made it yet.”
Chicago Fire star Brittany Curran has been arrested for public intoxication, TMZ reported. Curran plays Katie Nolan, Kelly Severide‘s half-sister, in seasons two and seven of the NBC show. The Burbank Police Department said the 35-year-old actress arrived at its station displaying what officers described as clear signs of alcohol impairment. Authorities alleged she was unable to respond to simple questions, could not explain how she got there, and appeared incapable of looking after her own well-being, TMZ reported. Curran was subsequently arrested and booked in Burbank on suspicion of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Beyond her stint on Chicago Fire, the actress has also appeared in 13 Going On 30 and the Syfy fantasy series The Magicians. The Daily Beast has contacted Burbank Police Department and representatives of Curran for comment.