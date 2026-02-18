Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Pioneering NBA Coaching Legend Dies at 87
RUN-AND-GUN
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 02.18.26 7:17AM EST 
Published 02.18.26 5:31AM EST 
Head coach Doug Moe of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during an NBA basketball game circa 1977. Moe coached the Spurs from 1976-80.
Head coach Doug Moe of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during an NBA basketball game circa 1977. Moe coached the Spurs from 1976-80. Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Former Denver Nuggets head coach Doug Moe has died at age 87. One of his former Nuggets stars, Bill Hanzlik, said Moe died peacefully in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, with his wife Jane by his side. Moe coached the Nuggets from 1980 to 1990, with the team scoring 432 wins in that period. The team reached the playoffs nine times under Moe’s leadership. He also scored the NBA Coach of the Year award in 1988. “How far we went with who we had and winning at home, we dominated at home, said Hanzlik. “I attribute all of that to Doug Moe.” Moe has been hailed for his pioneering high-speed, high-scoring “run-and-gun” offense, which was ahead of its time in the 1980s. Moe was a three-time ABA All-Star during his own playing career, and also coached the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers. Moe ranks 26th in NBA history with 628 total wins as a head coach. When Moe was fired by the Nuggets in 1990, he wore a Hawaiian shirt to the press conference announcing his exit and popped a bottle of champagne with his wife, reflecting the remaining years he was owed on his contract. “Doug’s in another galaxy,” Hanzlik said. “There’s nobody like him. Nobody.”

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

Reality Star Reveals Cause of Mystery Facial Paralysis

HARD LESSON LEARNED
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 02.18.26 9:47AM EST 
Brandi Glanville
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Brandi Glanville on X

Brandi Glanville, 52, is finally sharing the cause behind the sudden facial paralysis and swelling that left her hospitalized and housebound for nearly two years. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed that her breast implants had ruptured, leaking silicone that clogged her lymph nodes and triggered a severe infection. “Mine had completely ruptured, and I had silicone all over the lymph nodes,” Glanville told TMZ. “That’s what caused the infection in my face; it couldn’t get out as my lymph nodes were all clogged.” Glanville said she saw “21 doctors” and checked “everything else” before discovering the problem with a sonogram. “I was shocked, because they’re implants that I’ve had for almost 20 years, they looked fine, they felt fine, the mammogram said they were fine,” she added. The star had her implants removed “just recently” and is now treating her face with “lasers and different things.” “It just sucks to age 20 years overnight,” she admitted. Glanville encouraged others to monitor their implants: “You have to be vigilant. Just keep on checking, even if they look good and feel good.” Despite her ordeal, she said she wouldn’t advise against implants, only the importance of proper maintenance.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Made-for-Sleep Earbuds Will Give You the Best Rest You’ve Had in Years
REST UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 02.17.26 8:17PM EST 
A man wearing Ozlo Sleepbuds asleep in a bed next to a woman reading a book
Ozlo Sleepbuds

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).

Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.

Ozlo Sleepbuds
See At Ozlo Sleepbuds

In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.

From now through the end of February, you can elevate your sleeping experience for less. Save $75 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds for a limited time. Dreams really do come true.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
‘Good Morning America’ Host Reveals Death of Her Mom at 85
IN MOURNING
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.17.26 2:18PM EST 
Lara Spencer
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Lara Spencer and her mother, Lara Spencer on the exterior Times Square set of "Good Morning America"on August 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) Bobby Bank/GC Images

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer is mourning the loss of her mother, Carolyn Von Seelen, who died February 13 at 85 years old. Spencer shared the news in an emotional Instagram tribute on Monday, writing that her mom passed away surrounded by family. Spencer, 56, remembered Von Seelen as a woman whose “smile lit up every room she walked into,” praising her “courage, resilience, endless optimism, deep faith, and boundless love.” The TV host admitted the loss has left her grappling with “overwhelming sadness at the thought” of life without her mother. Tributes quickly poured in from colleagues, including GMA anchor Robin Roberts, who wrote, “Knowing your mother was knowing pure joy,” adding that she hopes Spencer finds comfort in their memories. The show also honored Von Seelen on-air Tuesday, with Roberts recalling an impromptu visit from Spencer’s mom at a speaking event. “She read the local paper and saw I was coming to town and she surprised me,” Roberts said. Co-anchor Michael Strahan added that the gesture made perfect sense, noting, “Knowing who Lara is, it isn’t a surprise that her mom would do something like that.”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Surprise Intruder Stuns Winter Olympics Ski Race
HUSKI
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.18.26 9:51AM EST 
Nazgul the dog
Getty

An Olympic ski race had an unexpected entrant when a dog from a nearby bed and breakfast made it onto the piste and crossed the finish line. The two-year-old Czechoslovakian wolfdog named Nazgul went viral in footage trotting behind athletes in the women’s team cross country qualifiers in Tesero, at the Milano Cortina Winter Games. Speaking to NPR, his owners, who have been granted anonymity, said, “He was crying this morning more than normal because he was seeing us leaving—and I think he just wanted to follow us. He always looks for people.” Speaking to Norwegian outlet VG, they added, “He just disappeared, ran away from home. He is a very kind dog. Very stubborn, very sweet, and very social. He always seeks contact with people. He doesn’t hurt people.” He was returned to them unharmed. Croatian skier Tena Hadzic, 21, saw Nazgul on the home stretch, and said, “I was like, ‘Am I hallucinating? I don’t know what I should do,’ because maybe he could attack me, bite me,” NPR reports. Top-qualifier Jonna Sundling, of Sweden, said, “It was cute,” the Mail reported, while her rival, fifth-placed Norwegian Astrid Oyre Slind, joked, “A dog is my least problem, a Swede is my biggest.”

Read it at NPR

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Nurses and Athletes Swear by This Over-the-Counter Muscle Relief Cream
NATURAL RELIEF
Scouted Staff
Published 02.12.26 4:23PM EST 
Penetrex pain relief cream
Penetrex.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.

While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.

Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Cream
Shop At Amazon

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.

Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Teen Arrested After Allegedly Running With Shotgun Toward U.S. Capitol
SUSPECT NAMED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 02.18.26 9:38AM EST 
Published 02.18.26 8:51AM EST 
U.S. Capitol Police
U.S. Capitol Police

Police have arrested an 18-year-old who allegedly charged the Capitol building with a shotgun. The incident occurred on Tuesday on the Hill’s Lower West Terrace, with Capitol Police confirming to the Daily Beast that the weapon was “loaded.” Officials later found the teen’s parked white Mercedes SUV near the U.S. Botanic Garden on Maryland Avenue, CBS News reports. Cops named the suspect as Carter Camacho, from Smyrna, Georgia, and charged him with unlawful activities, carrying a rifle without a license, unregistered firearm, and unregistered ammunition. Images posted by the U.S. Capitol Police show a man wearing military fatigues being detained, and a shotgun on the floor. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said at a press conference, “This individual was challenged by United States Capitol Police officers in order to drop the weapon, which he did comply with.” In a later news release, he added, “Just last summer, we held an active threat exercise on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol—in the very location where today’s officers stopped the suspect. These now routine exercises are planned monthly and in different areas of the Capitol Complex to keep our officers ready for potential threats just like this.”

Read it at United States Capitol Police

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
DNA Results Provide Shocking Update in Nancy Guthrie Case
THE RESULTS ARE IN
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.17.26 3:39PM EST 
Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023.
Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

The DNA results taken from a glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s home in Tucson, Arizona, do not match any records in the FBI’s database, authorities said on Tuesday. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News that the DNA found on the discarded glove, which was believed to have been worn by the 84-year-old’s suspected kidnapper, did not return a match on the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). “We’re hopeful that we’re always getting closer, but the news now, I think, is we had heard this morning that, of course, the DNA on the glove that was found two miles away was submitted for CODIS,” Nanos said. “And I just heard that CODIS had no hits.” The sheriff added that separate DNA found in Guthrie’s home also did not result in any hits from the CODIS database. Investigators told the Associated Press on Sunday that they’d discovered the glove in a field near a road about two miles from Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s home. Officials previously stated that the DNA found on the glove was not the same as the DNA found in Guthrie’s home. No suspects have yet been identified since Guthrie’s disappearance on the night of January 31.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
9 Skiers Missing After Backcountry Avalanche
RACE AGAINST TIME
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.18.26 6:10AM EST 
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Nine skiers are still missing following an avalanche in northern California. Six people from a group of 15 have been rescued amid a blistering winter storm that dumped freezing rain on the state and snow on its peaks on Tuesday. Responders were called to Frog Lake near Castle Peak, northwest of Lake Tahoe, and worked for hours to locate and rescue the initial six using skis and snowcats. Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook that the group was brought off the mountain by Truckee Fire and were found to have suffered “varying injuries,” with two taken to the hospital for treatment. Steve Reynaud of the Sierra Avalanche Center said the group was on its final day of a backcountry skiing trip, the Associated Press reported. According to NBC News, Captain Russell Greene of the sheriff’s department said a mountain guide had called 911 at around 11:30 a.m., and as of that evening, 46 responders had been dispatched.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Passenger Plane Forced to Turn Around Due to Tiny Stowaway
TINY TERROR
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.17.26 1:04PM EST 
SAS Connect Airbus A320neo passenger aircraft spotted flying before landing on the runway of London Heathrow Airport LHR in the United Kingdom. The A320 NEO airplane has the registration tail number EI-SIP the name Agnar Vking and is powered by 2x CFMI LEAP-1A26 jet engines. SAS Connect is legally Scandinavian Airlines Ireland Ltd airline carrier subsidiary of Scandinavian Airlines SAS Group legally referred to as Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark Norway Sweden with a fleet of 133 planes. September 2024 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Scandinavian Airlines flight had to return to its airport of origin after a rodent was spotted on board. Flight 1583 was over Belgium en route to Málaga, Spain, from Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Sweden, when it made a U-turn and returned to the Swedish capital. The Airbus A320neo took off on Feb. 7 but, nearly two hours into its journey, turned around and headed back, landing again nearly three and a half hours after its original departure. The plane had to return “after a suspected rodent sighting on board,” a Scandinavian spokesperson told Business Insider. “We followed established procedures and, as a precaution, returned the aircraft to Arlanda to carry out standard inspections of both the aircraft and relevant suppliers. Passengers were boarded on a new aircraft to Malaga shortly after.” Rodents can gnaw through wiring and cables on board airplanes. A second flight finally arrived five hours after it was meant to land in the Costa del Sol.

Read it at Business Insider

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Whisper Quiet Sex Toy Will Have You Coming Back for More—Save Up to 60%
STRONG AND SILENT
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.17.26 11:47AM EST 
Published 02.11.26 6:37PM EST 
Womanizer Next air suction sex toy in red and pink resting on a bedside table next to decorative crystal lamp and candle, highlighting its sleek whisper-quiet design for Valentine’s Day
Womanizer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Romance doesn’t have to revolve around roses, dinner reservations, or even another person to feel meaningful. This year, Womanizer invites you to celebrate pleasure, connection, and self-love with a gift designed to be truly unforgettable. Plus, during the retailer’s current sale, you can save up to 60 percent sitewide.

The right toy should feel intuitive and empowering—not intimidating. The Next, Womanizer’s newest release, turns up the heat with the brand’s patented 3D Pleasure Air Technology, delivering contact-free stimulation that mimics the thrill of oral sex without any tired tongues.

Next
Use the code AFF-DAILYBEAST to save 14%
Shop At Womanizer

Imagine soft, teasing pulses one moment, slowly becoming deeper, more commanding waves the next. With 14 intensity levels to explore, the experience is totally up to you. The Next toy is also engineered with Womanizer’s new Climax Control functionality. It goes beyond adjusting speed and intensity, allowing you to choose the depth of the air waves, with three levels that create a more deliberate—and potentially multi-orgasmic—journey.

The Next is whisper quiet too, running nearly silent without sacrificing power. The sex toy activates only upon contact with skin and slips into standby mode when not in use. And the performance lives up to the promise. In consumer testing, 94 percent of participants reached orgasm, 70 percent reported more intense orgasms, and 80 percent experienced multiple orgasms. Find out what all of the hype is about during Womanizer’s limited-time sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Trump Target Considering Presidential Run After Humiliating MAGA Goon
ON A ROLL
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.17.26 10:45AM EST 
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) speaks after departing federal court on February 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. Kelly is suing U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, asking a federal court to vacate the Pentagon chief's letter censuring the Arizona Democrat and moving to lower his military retirement rank. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Embattled Senator Mark Kelly is “seriously” considering running for president. The Arizona lawmaker has been in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump’s administration since last year, particularly Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, after he and five other senators released a video telling troops they didn’t have to follow illegal orders. Hegseth launched a crusade to demote him, but the case was dismissed in court in February. Now the former astronaut thinks he could offer something different from other candidates in 2028. “We are in some seriously challenging times right now,” he told the BBC. “I don’t know if I would be the best person in this job. I am a lot different than most of these other 100 senators.” He continued, “I’m one of the very few engineers; I’m the only person with a graduate degree in engineering in the United States Senate. I’ve got combat experience, that’s kind of rare. I spent 25 years in the military,” he said. “I didn’t start out in some state legislature somewhere. I don’t think of myself as a politician.” He added that it was a “serious decision. I just haven’t made it yet.”

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Arrested for Public Intoxication
SHOCK ARREST
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 02.17.26 11:50AM EST 
Brittany Curran
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Entertainment W

Chicago Fire star Brittany Curran has been arrested for public intoxication, TMZ reported. Curran plays Katie Nolan, Kelly Severide‘s half-sister, in seasons two and seven of the NBC show. The Burbank Police Department said the 35-year-old actress arrived at its station displaying what officers described as clear signs of alcohol impairment. Authorities alleged she was unable to respond to simple questions, could not explain how she got there, and appeared incapable of looking after her own well-being, TMZ reported. Curran was subsequently arrested and booked in Burbank on suspicion of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Beyond her stint on Chicago Fire, the actress has also appeared in 13 Going On 30 and the Syfy fantasy series The Magicians. The Daily Beast has contacted Burbank Police Department and representatives of Curran for comment.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now