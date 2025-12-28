Reality Star Charged With Las Vegas Murder
Chad Ollinger, who was featured on the reality show Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, is facing a murder charge. It came after Ollinger’s cellmate was found dead at a Las Vegas jail, where, according to TMZ, he had been booked in October after being arrested as a fugitive from another state. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), corrections officers discovered a motionless male with apparent blunt-force injuries while conducting routine cell checks at around 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 26. The 41-year-old reality star was booked on an open murder charge after police said an investigation revealed that an altercation appeared to have occurred between Ollinger and the victim. Ollinger—who stars alongside his father, Duane Ollinger, on a Discovery Channel show that explores his father’s ranch in Utah, which locals say sits on “cursed” land—was previously arrested in November 2024 after running a stoplight in front of a police car and then attempting to flee from officers. According to TMZ, Ollinger was booked into the county jail at the time and later released on bond. He was also arrested in February for driving with an invalid license and for exceeding the speed limit by 10 percent.