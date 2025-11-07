Reality Star Reveals Departure After 9 Seasons
Chrishell Stause has announced her plans to depart Selling Sunset after nine seasons, citing the show’s negative impact on her mental health. “I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially,” Stause, 44, told Bustle. “I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health.” The show took a toll on Stause, with her explaining that “after so many hours, I felt like, ‘Sit here, get through it. You’re not a quitter, but you never have to do this again.’” Stause, who has been a cast member since the show’s 2019 premiere, is unaware if the show will return. “If they do continue, I wish them the best. If they do do another one, by then, I may not watch it. I don’t know. But I have no ill will toward the show,” she said, noting that although this isn’t how she wanted to leave, she isn’t “bitter” as the show gave her “so many opportunities.” Stause told Variety that she realized she was done with the show after the “brutal” reunion. The Nov. 5 reunion saw Stause involved in arguments over Nicole Young’s controversial comments about Stause’s deceased parents and Emma Hernan’s new boyfriend.