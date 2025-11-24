Reality Star Dies of Brain Cancer at 64
Chuck Potthast, the father of 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Castravet, has died from brain cancer at 64. Potthast had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an incurable form of brain cancer. The reality show documented Castravet’s online relationship with her fiancé, Andrei Castravet, before they met in person in Dublin. The couple got married in 2017 and have since started their family with daughter Eleanor, 6, and son Winston, 3. Potthast’s battle with cancer was shared on the show when his daughter was estranged from her three sisters and three brothers. He said, “The Lord didn’t save my life to see my family fractured like this.” When asked about her relationship with her siblings, Castravet said to Us Weekly, “I have my own family.” The star shared she is “only speaking with [her] dad and Becky, and sometimes [her] mom.” The father of the star posted on Instagram on Sept. 14 to share a health update: “My surgery was supposed to be about three to four hours long to fix hernias from my previous cancer operations,” Potthast said. Castravet broke the tragic news of her father’s death in the caption of an Instagram post: “My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven.”