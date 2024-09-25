‘Extreme Makeover’ Star Dead at 58 After Stabbing, Suspect in Custody

An Extreme Makeover: Home Edition designer has died after he was stabbed at a home in Palm Springs, California, his family said.

Eduardo Xol, 58, who appeared on seven seasons of the HGTV reality series, died Thursday at Desert Regional Medical Center, his mother told TMZ.

Xol had called authorities on the morning of Sept. 10 saying he needed help, police told People. When authorities arrived, they discovered him with "significant" stabbing wounds.

According to police, 34-year-old Richard Joseph Gonzales has been arrested as a suspect in Xol’s death.

Gonzales allegedly landed on authorities' radar when he called police the day Xol was found and claimed that he was the victim of an assault the night before. After following up, police determined that he was likely at the scene of the crime, cops said.

Police described Gonzales and Xol's relationship as “associates,” though did not provide further details.

Gonzales is being held without bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, and police have reportedly requested murder charges be brought against him.

“We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol. As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many,” his family wrote in a public statement. “We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others.”

Xol’s TV career took off after he appeared as the design expert on the second season of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Before that, he appeared in a handful of telenovelas, including Acapulco, cuerpo y alma, Sentimientos Ajenos and La Jaula de Oro.

Xol’s film producer friend Richard Pérez-Feria called him a “talented, beautiful, passionate friend, brother, son and partner” in an Instagram post.

“Sending healing love at this horrific time to his circle of friends and family who loved him so,” Pérez-Feria added. “Sadly, tomorrow isn’t promised. Love each other. Rest in peace, Eduardo.”