Reality Star Goon Rages at Performers Who Canceled on Trump

Sean Duffy lashed out at “libtard” musicians who declined to participate in the America 250 gathering in Washington, before preaching that having children and going to church were virtuous activities.

Duffy, the 54-year-old Catholic father of nine, opened his speech by praising the Marine band, as well as singers Lee Greenwood, Christopher Macchio, and Alexis Wilkins, the national anthem-singing girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Way better than those libtards that canceled on us,” Duffy said. The White House agreed.

The White House agreed with Duffy. X/RapidResponse47

Among the musicians who pulled out of the event upon learning of its political nature were Martina McBride, The Commodores, Young MC, and Bret Michaels. After that embarrassment, Trump decided to turn the occasion into more of a rally than a concert.

Duffy, surrounded by his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and some of his children, used the bulk of his time on stage to lecture Americans about how to attain “fulfillment.” Education, he argued, shouldn’t be a priority.

“Modern culture has told our young people that they shouldn’t look for love, they shouldn’t have a family, they shouldn’t have kids, [and] instead, focus on their education, focus on their careers, focus on their bank accounts—have a free Saturday morning and go get a venti latte with your friends at Starbucks. That will give them joy, is what culture has told them,“ Duffy said.

“This is the dumbest advice that they could ever get,” continued the law school graduate. “What fills the human heart? What gives us purpose? We should look for love, get married, and have lots of kids, right? A lot of fun!”

Duffy, a lawyer, downplayed the importance of education to lead a fulfilling life. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Duffy also pitched religion.

“Our young people have been lied to. They have been told that they would be fulfilled with hookup culture, or some get-rich-quick scheme, or they could find fame and social media, and that would fulfill them,” he said. “But I’ll tell you, they found that that’s a false promise. That’s a lie, and they’ve sought truth. And in seeking truth, they have gone to church. They’ve found the holy gospel, they’ve prayed, and they have found God in historic numbers.”

Duffy, who met his wife on the reality show Real World: Boston, then promoted family road trips.

In order to “rediscover” America, he said, the best way is “to gas up your car, to pack up your kids to load up a cooler and do a great American road trip hit the open road.”

“But when you do this, have your kids put their phones away and reconnect with your family.”

Duffy did that very thing over seven months for The Great American Road Trip, a Transportation Department initiative in conjunction with The Great American Road Trip organization. When word got out about his adventures, Duffy was criticized for pushing road travel amid high gas prices due to Trump’s war with Iran.