Reality Star ‘Taking Back’ Her Life After Parole
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 33, says she “doesn’t owe the past anything anymore” after completing parole this week. “I’ve taken accountability and now, I take back my life,” she posted on Instagram. “When I accepted my sentence, I accepted the weight of my choices. I served my time.” The star of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup first rose to fame for conspiring with her then-boyfriend to kill her mother, who forcing her to undergo unnecessary medical procedures and treatments and use a wheelchair despite being perfectly healthy. Her mother suffered from Munchausen by Proxy syndrome, a mental illness in which a parent or caregiver pressures a child to feign disability or illness for attention. She was sentenced to ten years in prison but secured an early release in 2023. “The next chapter is one of healing, of growth,” Blanchard said.