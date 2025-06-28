Cheat Sheet
1

Reality Star ‘Taking Back’ Her Life After Parole

MOVING ON
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 06.28.25 4:57PM EDT 
Published 06.28.25 4:56PM EDT 
Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Phillip Faraone

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 33, says she “doesn’t owe the past anything anymore” after completing parole this week. “I’ve taken accountability and now, I take back my life,” she posted on Instagram. “When I accepted my sentence, I accepted the weight of my choices. I served my time.” The star of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup first rose to fame for conspiring with her then-boyfriend to kill her mother, who forcing her to undergo unnecessary medical procedures and treatments and use a wheelchair despite being perfectly healthy. Her mother suffered from Munchausen by Proxy syndrome, a mental illness in which a parent or caregiver pressures a child to feign disability or illness for attention. She was sentenced to ten years in prison but secured an early release in 2023. “The next chapter is one of healing, of growth,” Blanchard said.

Read it at The Hill

2
Taylor Swift’s Ex Slams Her After Brutal Breakup
LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
Published 06.28.25 4:20PM EDT 
Matty Healy
Matty Healy Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

There’s some bad blood between Taylor Swift, 35, and her ex Matty Healy, 36, who dragged her at the Glastonbury Festival while toasting himself. “What this moment is making me realize is that I probably am the best,” Healy said Friday, drinking a Guinness and smoking a cigarette while performing songs for his legendary band, 1975. “I’m probably the best songwriter of my generation.” Then he took a swipe at Swift: “The best, what do we say ... a poet... ladies and gentlemen, is what I am,” referencing Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Later, after playing the top song “Chocolate,” the British rock star noted that he was “only joking about being a poet.” Swift and Healy’s weekslong relationship ended as quickly as it started. It fizzled out in 2023, but many fans suspect that she’s written several songs about him, including “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Read it at Daily Mail

3
Katie Couric Rips the New Mrs. Bezos With Catty Comment
BRIDEZILLA
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.28.25 3:32PM EDT 
LAUREN SANCHEZ
Lauren Sanchez STEFANO RELLANDINI/Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images

Journalist Katie Couric threw shade at Lauren Sánchez Bezos after her star-studded wedding in Venice to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former president John F. Kennedy, posted Vogue’s digital cover featuring the new Mrs. Bezos’ high-necked, lace wedding dress on his Instagram. “Welcome to the eighties—when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled," Couric remarked in the comments. “Apparently tacky is back.” Sánchez Bezos celebrated her nuptials on Friday alongside VIPs like Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, and Tom Brady. Couric seemed to call out the new wife, 55, for her ties to her husband’s exorbitant wealth. The world’s fourth-richest man, Jeff Bezos, 61, has a net worth of $237 billion and direct ties to President Donald Trump. In fact, he has tried to charm the president several times in the last months and even invited him to the lavish affair, though he declined. Other comments also poked fun at the Vogue cover, with one referencing the magazine’s editor-in-chief’s recent announcement to leave her position: “Is this why Anna Wintour stepped down?”

Read it at Instagram

4
Oscar Winner Splits From Partner of 18 Years
ON NE REGRETTE RIEN
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 06.28.25 3:54AM EDT 
Published 06.28.25 1:15AM EDT 
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Firebrand" (Le jeu de la reine) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 21, 2023. Marion Cotillard poses. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Firebrand" (Le jeu de la reine) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 21, 2023. Marion Cotillard poses. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Marion Cotillard has announced her split from actor-director Guillaume Canet after almost two decades together. Cotillard has 107 acting credits to her name, according to IMDb, and is known for her roles in The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, and La Vie en Rose, in which she played French singer Edith Piaf. Canet has acting, directing, and screenplay credits, appearing alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Beach. The pair announced their separation in a joint statement, saying they had decided to go public to “avoid all speculation, rumors, and risky interpretation.” Cotillard, 49, met Canet, 52, while working together in 2003 on her breakout French-Belgian film, Love Me If You Dare. They began dating in 2007 and have two children together. While the couple did not give a reason for going their separate ways, they noted the decision was a “common accord” and that “mutual goodwill” remained between the pair.

Actress Marion Cotillard (R) and actor Guillaume Canet pose as they arrive at the 40th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Actress Marion Cotillard (R) and actor Guillaume Canet at the 40th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, Feb. 20, 2015. Christian Hartmann/Reuters
Read it at Associated Press

5
Shark Attack Sends Long Island Beach Into Panic
BITE CLUB
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 06.28.25 12:31AM EDT 
A sand tiger shark (Carcharhinus Taurus ) swims inside a tank during a presentation of the European Shark Week in the Madrid's Zoo Aquarium October 14, 2011. Members of the Shark Alliance in Europe run a week of activities demanding that policy makers secure the future health of shark populations. REUTERS/Andrea Comas (SPAIN - Tags: ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A sand tiger shark (Carcharhinus Taurus ) swims inside a tank during a presentation of the European Shark Week in the Madrid's Zoo Aquarium October 14, 2011. Members of the Shark Alliance in Europe run a week of activities demanding that policy makers secure the future health of shark populations. REUTERS/Andrea Comas (SPAIN - Tags: ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) Andrea Comas/REUTERS

Authorities are on high alert in New York State after confirming that a 20-year-old female has been bitten in waist-deep water by a shark at the Central Mall beach at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island. At approximately 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, the swimmer felt a bite on her foot and leg by an unseen creature. She was transported to Nassau County University Medical Center, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Scientists from the Department of Environmental Conservation have now confirmed that the bite came from a shark, most likely a juvenile sand tiger shark. Swimming was immediately suspended following the incident while drones, Park Police, and lifeguards patrolled the waters. The beach has since reopened but patrols will remain throughout the summer season to protect swimmers. Authorities advise beachgoers to avoid swimming in areas with seals, schools of fish, or diving seabirds, and to avoid splashing, swimming at dusk, night, and dawn. Sand tiger shark bites are often non-fatal, but the creatures do tend to mistake splashing feet for struggling fish. In 2022, five attacks occurred in the same Long Island area in just two weeks.

Read it at New York Post

6
Bollywood Star Dies at 42
‘SHOCKED AND SADDENED’
Catherine Bouris
Updated 06.28.25 4:15AM EDT 
Published 06.27.25 11:02PM EDT 
Shefali Jariwala
AFP via Getty Images

Bollywood actress and model Shefali Jariwala has died at the age of 42. According to reports, the actress and reality TV star suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to Mumbai’s Belle Vue Multispeciality Hospital. She could not be revived and was declared dead before being transported to another hospital. Jariwala rose to fame following her appearance in the music video for “Kaanta Laga” in 2002, then went on to star in films like Hudugaru and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, as well as several reality television shows. She is best known for her appearance in season 13 of Bigg Boss, an Indian reality TV series based on Big Brother. Celebrities and fans alike have taken to social media to share their tributes to the star, with actor Aly Goni writing on X, “Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace.”

Read it at Times of India

7
Tourists Horrified as Bison Falls Into Yellowstone Hot Spring Right in Front of Them
BISON STEW
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 06.27.25 11:10PM EDT 
Published 06.27.25 10:07PM EDT 
Bison ride through columns of steam at Yellowstone National Park's Grand Prismatic Spring.
Bison ride through columns of steam at Yellowstone National Park's Grand Prismatic Spring. Paolo Picciotto/REDA/Universal Images Group via

Tourists on the trip of a lifetime to Yellowstone National Park were left horrified after a bison stumbled into one of the park’s scorching hot springs. The animal—one of between 3,500 and 6,000 that inhabit the volcanic area of natural beauty—was seen thrashing around at the edge of the Grand Prismatic Spring before succumbing to the heat. Eyewitness Louise Howard, who was on her first ever visit to Yellowstone, described seeing a pair of bison at the edge of the hot spring and raising her camera, thinking it would make a great photo. Instead, she captured the animal’s horrific final moments as it plunged into the water. Dr. Michael Poland, scientist-in-charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, said the animal’s suffering would have been over “fairly quickly,” noting that the hot spring can reach temperatures of 192 degrees. According to Poland, it’s not uncommon for wildlife to fall into the park’s many hot springs, including the famous Old Faithful geyser. Bison will often walk close to the water’s edge, but their massive weight can cause the fragile ground to crack—leading to tragic ends and stunned tourists.

Read it at New York Post

8
Ted Cruz Outraged By ‘Out of Touch’ Hollywood’s Top Movies List
EVERYONE’S A CRITIC
William Vaillancourt
Updated 06.28.25 4:19AM EDT 
Published 06.27.25 9:40PM EDT 
Ted Cruz
Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Ted Cruz raged against a list of the best movies since 2000 as voted by hundreds in the industry. “This is the worst list I have ever seen,” Cruz fumed of the rankings compiled by The New York Times, which had asked more than 500 filmmakers, actors, and other Hollywood names for their top 10 movies of the 21st century. “Conclusive proof that Hollywood is utterly out of touch with real Americans who go to movies,” wrote Cruz on X. In the post Cruz reacted to, only the top 30 of the 100 movies that made the list were shown. Among that group were Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation, Martin Scorsese’s Wolf of Wall Street, and David Fincher’s The Social Network. In the top spot was Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, the 2019 South Korean thriller that won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Cruz, who revealed his tastes earlier this year when he said that a Tesla parked outside the White House “may be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” did not provide examples of movies he felt were more deserving. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding his own picks, or for clarification about which movies on the list he has seen.

Read it at The New York Times

9
MLB Star Reveals What Fan Said About His Dead Mom That Made Him Cry
CRUELTY TO THE MAX
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.27.25 4:42PM EDT 
Marte with NL pennant trophy in 2023.
Elsa/Getty Images

MLB star Ketel Marte has revealed what a heartless fan said about his dead mother that left him sobbing. The Diamondbacks’ second baseman, whose mother died in a car crash in 2017, said that the fan yelled, “I sent your mom a text last night.” After the incident during the seventh inning of the Snakes’ 4-1 win over the White Sox, Marte could be seen crying on the field. Manager Torey Lovullo draped his arm around the 31-year-old during a subsequent pitching change, and Marte has received an outpouring of support from baseball fans and fellow players. The 22-year-old fan who made the comments was removed from the stands immediately, and MLB banned him from all league parks indefinitely on Wednesday. Marte noted on the “Danny Beisbol” podcast that he had never heard a heckler mention his late mother before, and that the comment stung even more because he was in Chicago when he learned of her death. Marte’s mother, Elpidia Valdez, died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic in 2017, according to ESPN, during his first season with the Diamondbacks. Marte finished third in the National League MVP voting last season, and he is hitting .313 this season so far.

Read it at New York Post

10
Boy, 15, Charged With Murder for Stabbing CEO During Party
TRAGIC
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.27.25 4:57PM EDT 
Published 06.27.25 10:55AM EDT 
Greg Josephson
Greg Josephson/Instagram

Greg Josephson, co-founder of Australian clothing chain Universal Store, was stabbed to death on Thursday in his home in Clayfield, a Brisbane suburb. A 15-year-old who was known to Josephson has been charged with his murder and is in custody. Josephson, 58, was hosting a party in his mansion to celebrate the end of the school term. About 30 teenagers were in attendance. Josephson and the 15-year-old reportedly got into an altercation, and the 15-year-old called the police at 8:15 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, Josephson was dead. The teenager had stabbed the CEO with a household item, according to the police. They found the suspect about two blocks from the scene of the crime. “It was extremely quiet, I wouldn’t have even known there was a party going on last night,” one neighbor told The Courier Mail. The teenager reported to the children’s court Friday and has been transported to the hospital for a minor injury sustained during the altercation. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 2. Under a new Australian law, he could become the first teenager facing life in prison in Queensland, 9News reports.

Read it at New York Post

