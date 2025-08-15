Reality Star Has Bizarre Dental Accident Onboard Delta Flight
A reality star was forced to undergo emergency dental surgery after suffering a freak accident onboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Lisbon to New York. In a viral TikTok, Savannah Gowarty, a celebrity real estate agent who stars on Netflix’s Owning Manhattan, revealed she chipped her tooth after the electric divider in a center partition suddenly moved upward of its own accord and hit her in the face as she leaned over to speak to her seatmate, which led to urgent dental work. While the exact cause of the malfunction remains unclear, Gowarty claimed that Delta temporarily deactivated the dividers on its fleet pending investigation. A Delta spokesperson later clarified that all Business Class suite partitions remain fully operational. Gowarty praised Delta’s handling of the situation and commented, “I was taken very well care of, and Delta covered everything!” Her now-viral TikTok, set to the iconic Jet2 Holidays jingle, has already surpassed 2 million views. The incident is not Gowarty’s first viral airplane moment—last year, she filmed a JetBlue cabin filled with mist, which the airline later clarified was just normal condensation.