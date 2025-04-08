Reality Star Reveals Sister’s Death From Accidental Overdose

The Queen of Versailles star Jackie Siegel revealed Tuesday that she lost her sister to an accidental drug overdose just days after her husband died, TMZ reported. Her sister, Jessica Mallery, 43, apparently died on Monday after using cocaine laced with fentanyl. Siegel told TMZ that her sister’s death “is another stark reminder of the drug epidemic and fentanyl crisis plaguing our country—and the urgent need to address substance abuse in order to save lives.” The reality television star’s husband, David Siegel, died Saturday morning at the age of 89. Siegel said that her “world was shattered again” on Monday when her sister died unexpectedly, “to a scourge we as a family know all too well—accidental drug overdose.” Back in 2015, Jackie Siegel lost her daughter Victoria to a drug overdose incident when she was only 18 years old. The Queen of Versailles is a 2012 documentary that chronicles Siegel and her timeshare millionaire husband, David Siegel, attempting to build one of the largest and most expensive private residences in the U.S.

