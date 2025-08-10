Reality Star Pens Tearful Letter to Estranged Siblings
'FORCED APART'
Collin Gosselin, one of the eight kids from the reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, wrote a heartbreaking letter to his siblings in a Tiktok post. The first slide, showing all eight siblings as young kids, was captioned “Born to be a team, us against the world...” The next slide showed the now 21-year-old Collin alone, reading “Forced to do it alone, and wonder everyday what our lives could’ve looked like.” The heartfelt video was also captioned “Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids? I will always love them more than anything,” referring to his seven siblings, five of whom are his sextuplets. The reality show aired from 2007 to 2009, but after parents Jon and Kate separated in 2009, Kate got custody of all eight kids, and the show rebranded to Kate Plus 8, running from 2015 to 2017. Collin accused Kate of treating him differently from his siblings, and in 2016, then 12-years-old Collin was sent to Fairmount Behavioral Health Institute for unspecified reasons. After two years at the institution, Collin reached out to his father, Jon, who was granted sole physical custody of him, and later his sister Hannah, resulting in a family feud. Collin also accused his mother of abuse in 2024, saying she zip-tied and locked him in the basement as a child. Kate denied these claims through an attorney, and told the Sun she “did what she did to protect herself and her family.”