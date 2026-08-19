Reality Star Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher was arrested on domestic violence charges in Australia in December 2025. The reality star was detained on December 27, a day after he allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old woman at an apartment complex in the Sydney area. New South Wales Police charged Gallagher with “assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok[ing a] person without consent, and common assault.” Gallagher was granted conditional bail, though it is unclear how he pleaded to the charges. Police did not identify the woman in the memo, but a related court case names Gallagher as the subject of an Apprehended Violence Application filed on behalf of his Below Deck co-star Gael Cameron. Gallagher and Cameron began dating while filming Season 9 and share a son born in June 2025. A hearing is scheduled for September 1. The arrest comes as Gallagher appears on the current season of Below Deck Mediterranean, filmed last summer, where his prominent storyline is juggling boat duties and fatherhood. Below Deck follows the lives, work, and conflicts of a luxury superyacht crew. Neither Gallagher nor Bravo has commented publicly on the allegations.