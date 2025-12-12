Reality Star, 62, Dies Months After Horror Car Accident

Passengers on a British Airways flight spent five hours crossing the Atlantic, getting almost within sight of Canadian territory, only to turn back and fly five hours back to the starting point, thousands of miles from the intended Mexico destination, according to Business Insider. Flight 243 from London Heathrow Airport left at 1:22 p.m. on Dec.10 with an intended destination of Mexico City, about 11 hours and 5,500 miles later. So far, BA has blamed a “technical issue” for the U-turn without giving passengers details of why they found themselves back in wintry London, Business Insider reported. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner landed at London Heathrow—British Airways’ main hub—just after 10 p.m. “The flight landed safely, and customers disembarked normally following reports of a technical issue with the aircraft,” the airline told Business Insider in a statement. When BA Flight 243 turned around, its closest airport was Iqaluit in northern Canada, less than 300 miles away. Returning to Heathrow could make it easier to rebook passengers on alternative flights. British Airways did not immediately respond to the Beast’s request for comment.
Amazon has pulled its AI-powered recap for Fallout’s first season ahead of the show’s second season airing, reported IGN. Prime Video started testing generative AI recaps for some of the streaming service’s shows. These recaps include an AI-generated voiceover narrating these clips for viewers. Fans of Fallout were quick to point out that the narration was full of errors. For example, Amazon’s AI misinterpreted Walter Goggins’ character’s flashback scenes as set in 1950s America. In actuality, these scenes took place in a futuristic 2077. According to The Verge, Amazon has now removed these recaps completely. Fallout, based on a video game from Bethesda Game Studios, was well-received for its production and for how closely it stuck to its source material. Goggins leads the cast, which also includes Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Aaron Moten, and Moises Arias. The show’s second season is coming to Prime Video on Dec. 17th.
A law professor is suing Boeing for $40 million, claiming that his brain injury was caused by noxious fumes on one of its planes, according to the Wall Street Journal. Jonathan Harris alleges he was on board a Delta Air Lines 737 from Atlanta, Ga., to Los Angeles, Calif., in August last year when he was exposed to a smell reminiscent of old socks. Passengers detected it after the plane touched down, but as they waited 45 minutes for a gate to become available, the WSJ reports, the situation got worse. Harris, a lecturer at Loyola Law School at the time, and other passengers said they were having trouble breathing and later vomited. The Wall Street Journal reports that Harris alleges he has had lasting symptoms, including balance and motor skill issues. His lawyer said the case is the first in which the lead plaintiff is a passenger, although crew members have filed similar fume-related suits. The FAA received a letter from 39 members of Congress in September asking that fume-related incidents be addressed. The industry maintains that such cases are rare.
My 600-Lb. Life star Pauline Potter has died after months of mounting medical complications following a car accident earlier this year. Her son, Dillon Potter, announced her death in a YouTube video, saying she died on Thanksgiving. Dillon said the pair was involved in a highway crash nearly a year ago while driving in the early morning. He was asleep in the passenger seat when his mother encountered a broken-down truck blocking the road. Though she nearly avoided impact, their car clipped the truck and spun out at roughly 50 mph, he said. In the months that followed, Dillon said his mother dealt with persistent health problems. By July, she was hospitalized after doctors discovered a blockage in her esophagus that left her unable to keep food down. She was later admitted to the ICU after contracting COVID and suffered respiratory failure weeks later. She eventually entered hospice care and died en route to her sister’s house for Thanksgiving. Potter famously lost more than 500 pounds on the TLC series. Dillon said she was deemed at fault in the crash, but he is consulting an attorney as the family grieves.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport and her husband, Todd Bradley, have separated after being married for nine years. In a statement to People, a representative for Newport confirmed the split. “This was a mutual decision made with care and respect for one another‚” the representative said. “They ask for privacy during this time.” The couple’s relationship struggles have been chronicled during the sixth season of RHSLC, currently airing. In one instance, Newport shared that Bradley allegedly cheated on her. “The real truth is that my relationship is just as hard as everybody else’s in its own ways and has had its very low lows that were very hard for me,” she said. Newport said she forgave him for his alleged infidelity at the time, telling the other stars of the show it was his “fatal flaw.” The couple met while Newport was working in finance in San Francisco, and they married in 2016.
An explosion tore through a residential block in California’s Bay Area, destroying several homes and sending multiple people to the hospital after a construction crew reported striking an underground gas line. The blast hit the unincorporated community of Ashland near Hayward, significantly damaging at least three buildings and injuring six people, according to Alameda County fire officials. Footage from a doorbell camera across the street captured a house roof blown skyward before the structure collapsed, while people nearby ran from the debris and rising smoke. “It was like you were watching a war video,” Brittany Maldonado, who provided the footage, told ABC7 News. Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Nishimoto said three of the injured were considered “immediate transports,” with the others classified as “minor.” Their conditions remain unknown. Pacific Gas & Electric spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said the company was alerted at 7:35 a.m. that a construction crew unaffiliated with PG&E had “struck an underground gas line.” Crews were sent to isolate the break, she said. “The flow of gas was stopped at 9:25 a.m.,” Sarkissian told reporters, adding the explosion followed about 10 minutes later. She said, “We did not wait two hours to shut the gas off. We were working to isolate the line and to be able to safely turn off the gas.”
A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to open the door of a U.S.-Hong Kong passenger plane in mid-air, police told Reuters. Authorities in Hong Kong announced that they had taken a 20-year-old male from China into custody after the Cathay Pacific flight landed. The man is alleged to have attempted to open one of the external doors on flight CX811, believed to be an Airbus A350, departing from Boston, Massachusetts, Reuters reports. Cathay confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident and that the plane landed safely after completing its 15-hour journey, Reuters reports. “Our cabin crew immediately attended to the situation, inspected the door to ensure it was securely closed, and reported the incident to the relevant authorities and the police,” Cathay said in a statement to the news agency. “The case has been handed over to the police for investigation. At Cathay, the safety of our customers and crew guides every decision we make.” The identity of the passenger has not been made public.
Rapper Jelly Roll, 41, shared all the ways his life was hit by his weight, including his sex life with wife, podcaster Bunnie Xo, 45. “I realized then how much my addiction had been hurting this family, how much that my sex life with my wife was horrible,” the Grammy-nominated artist said in an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience. “I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you’re crying, Joe,” he told Rogan. He also noted other ways his weight hurt his family life, such as his inability to throw a football around with his son. “That’s what my addiction has done to these people,” he admitted, crying as he spoke. “I realized then how much my addiction was hurting this family.” The artist, whose legal name is Jason Bradley DeFord, committed to losing weight around his 39th birthday in December 2023, telling Rogan he had developed “multiple heart issues” and could feel himself “dying.” He also commented on his previous experience with drug addiction, saying his overeating followed similar impulses. DeFord has lost at least 200 pounds as of October 2025.
King Charles is set to deliver a televised statement about his personal battle with cancer. Charles, 77, recorded a message that will air on Channel 4 on Friday night as part of the network’s Stand Up To Cancer 2025 campaign, according to The Royalist. Buckingham Palace did not specify the contents of his message, though officials said Charles will reflect on his journey to recovery and highlight the importance of early screening. The king was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February last year after he underwent a routine prostate check. He has since undergone a weekly treatment, but still keeps a busy schedule that has included five state visits so far this year. Charles has taken up cancer awareness as one of his biggest advocacies. In April, he acknowledged in a message that each diagnosis or case can be “a daunting and at times frightening experience” for those affected and their loved ones. “But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity,” he said.
Béatrice Picard, the actress who voiced Marge Simpson for over 30 seasons in Quebec, died this week at 96, her family announced. Picard, a titan of theater and television, brought Marge to life for the Canadian French-language version of The Simpsons for 33 seasons—crafting a distinctive voice that became instantly recognizable to generations of viewers. Her family confirmed her death in a heartfelt statement, honoring her energy, passion, and immense dedication to the arts. Picard’s career spanned 75 years, during which she appeared in more than 50 television series and over 200 stage productions, making her one of Quebec’s most enduring performers. Tributes quickly filled the post, with fans and colleagues expressing gratitude for her decades of work and the imprint she left on the region’s entertainment world. Picard, who began acting in the 1950s, became a fixture of Quebec media and remained active onstage well into her later years.