Reality Star Savannah Chrisley Given Primetime RNC Slot to Attack the DOJ

Savannah Chrisley is being given a primetime slot at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night to roast the Department of Justice, according to a new report.

The reality star, whose parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently serving time for tax evasion and bank fraud, revealed her plans to TMZ Tuesday. “We need to have a justice system that is fair, and right now, we have a very two-faced justice system,” Chrisley told the outlet. She also called the department “corrupt.”

Savannah has been an outspoken advocate for her parents since they were incarcerated in January 2023 and has worked tirelessly to get their convictions overturned. Last month, some change was made in Julie’s case after judges ruled that she should be resentenced, according to ABC News. Currently, Julie and Todd are serving 12 years and seven years, respectively.

Savannah has been open about her support for former president Donald Trump’s reelection on social media and even spoke out when he was convicted in his hush money trial. On her Instagram, Savannah posted a photo of herself and Trump with a lengthy caption detailing her feelings.

“Today weighs heavy on my heart as we witness the verdict regarding President Donald J. Trump. It is undeniably a somber day, not only for his supporters but for anyone who believes in the principles of fairness and justice,” her caption read in part. “Alongside my sadness, there is also a profound sense of concern regarding the perceived abuse of power within the Department of Justice,” she added.

As well as her attempts to get her parents’ convictions reversed, Savannah has complained about the treatment her father has received while behind bars.

In addition to Savannah Chrisley, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Arkansas), and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) are all expected to give speeches Tuesday evening.