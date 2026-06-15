Reality Star Slammed for Pushing Trump to Run Britain

British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and his wife are catching heat for pushing for President Donald Trump to run another country.

At an appearance at Trump’s UFC birthday brawl, Fury was seen wearing a “Donald Trump for Prime Minister” hat as he mingled with the president and other MAGA personalities.

He posted an image to Instagram of him speaking with Trump with the caption “#makebritaingreatagain.

@tysonfury/Instagram

Paris Fury, his wife, posted several images on Instagram of them attending the spectacle, writing “Only in America! Can’t believe we are at the White House walking round, then watching the fights in Donald Trumps garden! Whirl wind few days!”

@parisfury1/Instagram

But the couple’s embrace of the president and Tyson’s apparent wish for him to run the U.K. have been met with furious backlash from their fans, as hundreds of comments with thousands of likes have bashed the couple for their trip.

“Not his garden, not his house and not a good man,” one user wrote

“So disappointing. This is not the flex you think it is,” another user wrote.

“I love you guys, but I can’t do this. Don’t lose your Fury values,” another said.

Fury had no undershirt or tie on for the event at the White House. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Tyson’s trip to the U.S. was his first since 2021 as he had been under a travel bad due to his close business and personal ties to Daniel Kinahan, a suspected Irish crime boss.

During the festivities, Tyson Fury was photographed chatting with Trump and UFC head Dana White, as well as Trump’s youngest son, Barron, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Fury seen with Trump, White, and Zuckerberg at the president's birthday brawl. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The Trump White House built an octagon on the South Lawn to host the first-of-its-kind event.

Seven fights took place in the makeshift arena filled with Octagon girls in stars-and-stripes dresses and obnoxious flashing lights. The spectacle ended with a 1:30 a.m. firework show.

D.C. residents were treated to a firework show in the middle of the night as the president's birthday circus act came to an end. Eric Lee/REUTERS

The already controversial event grew even more so after UFC fighter Josh Hokit, in his post-victory interview with Joe Rogan, renewed a baseless and offensive right-wing conspiracy theory.

After shouting out his “Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Hokit looked directly into the camera and said, “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?”

CNN reported that Trump, seated in the front row during the fighting, “appeared to show a half-smile” just after Hokit’s outrageous remark.