Reality Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Have Prison Sentences Shortened
MERCY
Todd and Julie Chrisley, the former reality stars who were busted on federal fraud and tax evasion charges last year, won’t spend as much time in the clink as initially expected. Citing jail records, People reported Friday that the duo each had their prison sentences reduced—Todd’s by two years and Julie’s by 14 months. Todd, 54, is now slated to be released from a federal prison in the Florida Panhandle on Jan. 22, 2033, and Julie, 50, will leave her Kentucky facility on Oct. 19, 2028. Before they were jailbirds, the couple was the centerpiece of the reality show Chrisley Knows Best, which ran for 10 seasons. They were convicted last summer and surrendered to prison in January. It’s unclear what led to the reduced sentences, but the couple are still appealing their conviction, claiming they were the victims of an unfair trial.