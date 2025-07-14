Reality Stars Torch Backlash to Their Same-Sex Couple Casting

Reality TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have hit back at religious conservatives who accused them of “unbiblical” behavior after they cast a same-sex couple in a new series about living in the past.

Back to the Frontier premiered last week on the Gaineses’ Magnolia Network, the cable network they co-founded with Warner Bros. Discovery. The reality show follows three families who must live like it is the 1880s, with no modern conveniences such as running water or electricity. One of the couples is Jason and Joe Hanna-Riggs, from Texas, and their 10-year-old twin sons.

Evangelist Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham, took to his X account to call the same-sex casting “disappointing”.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have cast a same-sex couple in their new reality TV show. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

“God loves us, and His design for marriage is between one man and one woman,” Graham said. “Promoting something that God defines as sin is in itself sin.”

Ed Vitagliano of the American Family Association said the Magnolia Network was “expected to uphold” biblical values because the Gaines had been open about their faith in the past.

“This is sad and disappointing, because Chip and Joanna Gaines have been very influential in the evangelical community,” Vitagliano posted on X. “We aren’t sure why the Gaines have reversed course, but we are sure of this: Back to the Frontier promotes an unbiblical view of human sexuality, marriage, and family – a view no Christian should embrace.”

Evangelist Franklin Graham delivers an invocation during the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Pool/Getty Images

The Gaineses, who found fame on the renovation show Fixer Upper, do not appear in Back to the Frontier themselves but were heavily involved in production. In a tweet on Sunday, Chip Gaines hit back at the criticism: “Talk, ask questions, listen... maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never.”

He added, “It’s a sad Sunday when ‘non believers’ have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian.”

The Hanna-Riggs run their own Instagram account, 2 Dallas Dads, and said they signed up to the reality show as they wanted to represent same-sex couples, and the issues they face, on TV.

Jason Hanna, Joe Riggs, and their 10-year-old twin sons are living off the land in the new reality series, and they’re out to prove a powerful point about same-sex families.

https://t.co/sCAB8AyNcR — Queerty (@Queerty) July 11, 2025

“I was on board with the whole concept of continuing to normalize same-sex families,” Joe Riggs told Queerty. “I think, through our Instagram... that’s one of the reasons we put ourselves out there: because of our adoption issues, there’s a need [to recognize] that other families are having these struggles still—and in plenty of other states—so it was just important for us to continue to spread that message."

Among those criticising the couple was Joel Berry, managing editor of the right-wing satirical news website the Babylon Bee, who took issue with Chip Gaines’ talk of hatred and vitriol. “You’ll see no hate from me,” he wrote. “I’m just sad. I can’t let my kids watch your show now, since I’m trying to protect their eyes and hearts from the lies of the world—lies you’re now participating in.”

Gaines replied, “Don’t be sad Joel... plenty of other stuff out there. I’m sure everyone will be fine.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines arriving for a state dinner at the White House in 2023. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Gaineses have dealt with same-sex controversy before. Fixer Upper never had a same-sex couple, and in 2016 the pair platformed a pastor who had spoken out against LGBTQ rights. That year the couple donated to Chip’s sister, who had had spoken out against teaching critical race theory.