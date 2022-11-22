Todd and Julie Chrisley Get a Combined 19-Year Sentence for Fraud Scheme
GUESS CHRISLEY DOESN’T KNOW BEST
Todd Chrisley once said that while he could fix ignorance, stupid is forever. Guess it takes one to know one. The reality star of USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on Monday for his role in a bank fraud and tax evasion scam. For her part in the scheme, Julie Chrisley, his wife of 26 years, was handed a seven-year sentence. Both Chrisleys will also serve 16 months’ probation. The pair, who have maintained their innocence, were found guilty in June of an elaborate ploy to defraud multiple banks out of more than $30 million by attempting to pass themselves off as wealthier than they actually were. The Chrisleys then used the loans they were able to secure as a result to live well beyond their means, all while shielding their money from the government to duck taxation. In a Nov. 16 sentencing memorandum calling the Chrisleys “career swindlers,” prosecutors had recommended handing Todd and Julie Chrisley nearly 22 years and 12 years behind bars, respectively. The couple’s accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced on Monday to three years in prison after being convicted of filing two false corporate tax returns on their behalf.