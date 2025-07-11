Bravo Star Reveals Her Biggest Post-Divorce Plastic Surgery Regret

Kim Zolciak is back on TV, but instead of showing up on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s at the doctor’s office. During the premiere of E!’s Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind on July 9, the veteran reality star shared a full rundown of every procedure she’s undergone, including one that led her to contemplate reversal. Following her messy 2023 divorce from Kroy Biermann and 10-pound weight loss that resulted in unwanted loose skin, Zolciak, 47, says she underwent skin-contouring treatments that didn’t meet her expectations. “It was supposed to go under the skin and tighten it up, and it did the opposite,” she says, noting the treatment was part of her “mommy makeover,” which included a tummy tuck, lip fillers, breast augmentation, and Botox injections. Brielle Biermann, Zolciak’s 28-year-old daughter, also appears on the show, recalling how she accompanied her mother to doctors’ appointments before eventually seeking fillers for herself. “Filler became, like, going and getting a Diet Coke,” Biermann says. Plastic Surgery Rewind chronicles celebrity patients who wish to reverse now-unwanted cosmetic procedures and stars plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow of Botched, who recently told The Daily Beast that he admires the show’s famous subjects for “[bearing] their emotions on camera.”