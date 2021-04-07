Reality TV Personality Was ‘Shattered’ When Her Horse Died—So She Had Him Stuffed
ETERNAL
A British reality TV personality is making waves after having her horse stuffed to preserve him after his death. Luisa Zissman, known for her appearances on Celebrity Big Brother 13 and The Apprentice (U.K.), took to Instagram on Tuesday to unveil the preservation of her horse, Madrono, who died in December 2019 after battling cancer. “I know I’m weird, I know this isn’t normal but when Madrono had to be PTS due to melanomas (cancer) I was shattered,” Zissman wrote, posting a video of herself seeing the white stallion for the first time after he’d been preserved by a taxidermist. After initially crying at the sight of her horse in his new form, she said she was happy with her decision to preserve the animal. “Seeing him again today was so incredible. He’s perfect, his kind eyes are exactly the same, the little swirls in his coat, his beautiful mane all so perfect,” she wrote. She said she plans to keep Madrono in the entranceway of her new home.