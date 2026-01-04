Reality TV Star Airlifted to Hospital With Possible Organ Failure

A reality TV star who appeared on Return to Amish and Breaking Amish was airlifted to the hospital with possible liver failure. On Tuesday, Jeremiah Raber posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on TikTok, announcing that his blood sugar levels were at 993 and that he was “waiting to be life flighted to another hospital” with possible liver failure. According to Yale New Haven Health, normal blood sugar levels are around 99 mg/dL or lower after a fasting blood test, and anything above 100 mg/dL is considered “abnormal” in a fasting state. In a subsequent Tuesday video, Raber filmed himself being airlifted to a different hospital and gave a later update about his condition on Saturday. “Huge thank you to all the people who have been praying for me,” the reality TV star wrote, adding that he’s doing “good” and “will be out tomorrow.” Raber previously opened up about struggling with diabetic ketoacidosis in April 2024, according to In Touch, which the American Diabetes Association says can be “life-threatening.”