Reality TV Star Arrested in Las Vegas for DUI: Report

Reality TV personality Corey Harrison from the show Pawn Stars was reportedly arrested early Friday morning in Las Vegas for DUI. TMZ reports that Harrison was pulled over with police accusing him of swerving across the road. The TV star told police he had one drink on his flight from Minnesota 7 hours earlier. He was told he had failed a field sobriety test, handcuffed, and taken to the police station. He took a blood test at the station and released 8 hours later. Harrison told TMZ he was able to keep his driver’s license and that police even offered him a ride home.