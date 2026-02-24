Revenge of the Nerds and Lizzie McGuire actor Robert Carradine has died at the age of 71 after taking his own life. In a statement on Monday, his family noted that he had lived with bipolar disorder for years and they hoped “his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness.” “It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” the family told Deadline. “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder.” “We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it,” his brother and fellow actor Keith Carradine told Deadline. “I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day.”
Reality TV Star Dies at 43 Under Mysterious Circumstances
A reality television personality who later became an LGBTQ advocate has died at 43. Francine Beppu, who appeared on Showtime’s The Real L Word, died Feb. 17 at her home in Honolulu, Hawaii, a family spokesperson told TMZ. The cause of death is not being disclosed. In a statement, her family said they were “deeply grateful to know how cherished she was and how brightly she will continue to shine,” adding they kindly ask for privacy and time as they grieve. Plans for a celebration of life will be announced when the family is ready, they added. Beppu was known for appearing on The Real L Word, the Showtime reality series that followed the lives and relationships of LGBTQ women in Los Angeles. The series ran for three seasons, from June 2010 until September 2012. During the second season, Beppu’s major storylines focused on her relationship with her mother and her tumultuous relationship with her ex. She left after that season. In 2015, she moved back to Hawaii and began working with the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, eventually becoming president of the organization. Her latest social media posts in late December said she had “big announcements dropping soon.”
A deportation flight carrying ICE detainees was stranded on a tarmac for more than 12 hours after landing in the middle of the massive blizzard that struck the Northeast. The Boeing 767 touched down at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease in New Hampshire at around 1 a.m. Monday, having departed from Harlingen, Texas. Gusting winds kept the aircraft from being towed to the terminal until around 2:45 p.m., trapping those onboard in the plane as the storm raged outside. Officials at the airport—which has hosted numerous major political figures for New Hampshire rallies, including President Joe Biden in 2022—said they had roughly 15 minutes’ notice before the flight arrived, according to WMUR. “Had we been informed in advance of their intent to land at PSM during the blizzard, we would have strongly advised against it,” they said in a statement. Port City Air, which services the airport, said flight decisions are made by the Department of Homeland Security, not by the company, and that it has no authority to turn away an aircraft when the airport is open. According to FlightAware, the Omni Air International flight is headed to Sofia, Bulgaria, on Tuesday morning.
Rapper and reality show star Flavor Flav extended an invitation to the U.S. women’s hockey team to celebrate their gold medal win at the Milan Winter Olympics with him after President Donald Trump ridiculed them during a phone call with the victorious U.S. men’s team. After the president invited the men to his State of the Union address on Tuesday and joked that he would also have to invite the women or risk being impeached—an invitation the women’s team declined—the Public Enemy star posted on social media, “If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite, I’ll host them in Las Vegas. Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real.” Several brands were quick to offer their services, including StubHub, Alaska Air, Resorts World Las Vegas, Ramsay’s Kitchen, Beis, and the Palms Casino Resort. The star has a history of supporting athletes, having previously paid Olympian discus thrower Veronica Fraley’s rent, sponsored the U.S. women’s water polo team, and, most recently, sponsored the U.S. bobsled and skeleton team in Milan.
A critical witness to the fatal shooting of an American citizen by an ICE officer last year has died. Joshua Orta, 25, died on Saturday in a car accident on a San Antonio highway. He was in the passenger seat when his friend Ruben Ray Martinez, 23, was shot and killed in South Texas on March 15 last year. Authorities said Martinez refused to exit his vehicle, however a statement by Orta seen by The New York Times said the two men offered no resistance to law enforcement officers. Orta’s statement, which was given to lawyers last September, said they were attempting to comply with demands and turn the vehicle around when the situation got out of control and Martinez was shot by an ICE officer. Orta had yet to sign the statement and was planning to cooperate with investigators hired by Martinez’s family. Alex Stamm, a lawyer for Martinez’s mother, said Orta’s death was an “awful tragedy” and noted “the world has also now lost a critical eyewitness.” He added, “We believe Joshua’s account” and said that as ICE-related events in Minneapolis and Chicago have demonstrated, “it is critical that the public be shown every piece of evidence in the government’s possession, and that any witness come forward.” The Department of Homeland Security told the Times that the shooting was an act of self-defense and the ICE agent “fired defensive shots to protect himself, his fellow agents and the general public.” They claimed the driver “ran over” a Homeland Security Investigation special agent. The Daily Beast has contacted the DHS for comment.
Rapper Luci4, born as James Dear, died of an undetermined cause on Sunday, Feb. 22. He was 23 years old. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the home of a friend of Luci4’s about a medical concern at 11:40 a.m on Sunday. As the rapper was already deceased when they arrived, the LAFD alerted the police. The musician’s grandparents, who confirmed his death to TMZ, said they are suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his death, including their claim that his wallet had been emptied. They had previously expressed concern to their grandson about the people he was surrounding himself with after he first began finding success with his music. Authorities told TMZ they are still in the process of investigating Luci4’s passing and have not yet identified a cause of death. Luci4, who was signed to Atlantic Records, was best known for his 2024 hit “BodyPartz,” which helped cement the microgenre of trap music known as sigilkore. The song was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Luci4’s manager, Kayla G, honored the late rapper, saying, “He was truly a leader. A king. And a musician. And a genius.”
Delta Air Lines has issued an apology after a jet returned to its point of origin moments into a flight with engine failure. Passengers reported seeing an engine blow on takeoff, sending flames spewing behind the 13-year-old plane and setting fire to the grass around the runway at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia, PYOK reports. “Delta Flight 1067 from Savannah to Atlanta returned to the airport soon after takeoff Sunday evening, following a mechanical issue with the aircraft’s left engine,” the carrier told WSAV. “The Boeing 737-900 landed safely and was met by fire trucks, and customers deplaned normally at the gate.” It added, “We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels.” No injuries have been reported, but Melissa Johnson told the station she had been on board. “During takeoff, it felt like within a couple [of] seconds of when the wheels left the runway that we heard this loud boom, and we saw sparks flying,” she said. “It was almost like the sound of a car engine that backfired but ten times as loud. You could tell there was a lot of fear on the plane just from the passengers.”
WNBA star Kara Braxton died in a single-vehicle car crash, officials said. Braxton, 43, was driving a 2023 Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon when she struck a median on Interstate 285 in Marietta, Georgia. “The Ford continued in a northerly direction against the concrete wall until coming to rest on the left shoulder,” the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement. Following the collision, Braxton was transported to the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival. The WNBA shared a statement mourning the loss of the basketball superstar. “It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton,” the league wrote on X. “A 10-season veteran, Kara played with the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time.” Braxton is survived by her husband, twin sister, and son, Jelani—a college football player who won the National Championship in 2024 as a tight end for Ohio State University.
Hit Netflix show Wednesday is expanding its gothic Addams Family ensemble with a familiar face. Winona Ryder will appear in several installments of the show’s third season, marking a fresh collaboration with director and executive producer Tim Burton. The move places Ryder on the streaming giant’s most-watched English-language title, alongside lead actor Jenna Ortega, with whom she starred in Burton’s film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Production is underway on the new season, with Ryder cast as a character named Tabitha. Also joining the cast in the upcoming season is Eva Green, set to play Ophelia, the sister of Morticia Addams. Series creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar praised Ryder’s legacy with Burton, citing past collaborations that helped define his cinematic style. Burton echoed that enthusiasm, saying: “I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world.” Inspired by characters devised by Charles Addams, the mystery drama continues to rank among Netflix’s biggest hits, with more than 250 million views to date.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Maxi Shield has died at age 51 of an undisclosed cause. Vanity, a friend of Shield’s, announced the star’s death via Instagram, saying, “We are all mourning the loss of an incredible icon, friend, and our beloved sister. Thank you for the laughs, the cackles, and the magic you brought into our lives.” Her cause of death was not revealed, but the star had announced a throat cancer diagnosis in the fall of 2025. The drag queen was a contestant on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, the Australian edition of the uber-famous reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she came in sixth place. After her run on reality TV, she continued to pursue her drag artistry, attempting to set a world record in 2020 for the largest Drag Queen Story Time event. Born Kristopher Elliot, she also starred in the 2023 movie The Winner Takes It All. She was also a regular performer at Universal Sydney, a major LGBT nightlife venue in Australia. The venue’s licensee, Dillon Shaw, said, “There has never been a time I can remember when Maxi wasn’t an iconic presence,” and added that she was “touching hearts not only across the country but around the world.”