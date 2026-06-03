Reality TV Star Dies at 68

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch star Duane Ollinger died at 68 after a battle with ALS, according to TMZ. The former high-risk oil contractor was famous for his role on the Discovery Channel reality TV show, which premiered in 2021. The program follows him as he searches for Aztec gold beneath his 160-acre property at Blind Frog Ranch, discovering various caverns that offer hope for magnificent riches. “Duane Ollinger has sunk everything he has into hunting for what he believes is a vast fortune of gold on his property,” the show’s synopsis says. “But with each step he takes closer to finding the treasure, the land seems to hold on tighter, stopping him in his tracks.” Josh Feldman took over after Duane fell ill, assuming the lead role at the beginning of season six, which aired its first episode last week. Ollinger’s son, Chad Ollinger, who also starred alongside his father on the reality TV show, was charged with open murder last December after his cellmate was found dead from blunt force injuries during a stint in prison. In January, a Las Vegas judge ordered him to undergo treatment at a mental health facility after he was deemed legally incompetent.